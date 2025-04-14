CloudKeeper welcomes Kenneth Ziegler as Senior Advisor and Board Member

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, a leading provider of comprehensive cloud optimization platforms and services, announces the joining of Kenneth Ziegler ("Ken") as a Senior Advisor and Board Member. Based in New York, Ken brings over 25 years of experience in the technology and cloud services industry, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the sector.

Kenneth Ziegler

As the former President and CEO of Logicworks (now RapidScale), Ken played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a trusted partner for AWS and Azure customers, before being acquired by Cox Communications in 2023.

At CloudKeeper, Ken will focus on accelerating the growth journey and expanding the footprint in the U.S. market. He will collaborate closely with the leadership team to drive strategic initiatives and refine CloudKeeper's future roadmap.

Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: "Ken's extensive experience in scaling technology organizations, combined with his deep understanding of the cloud business, will be invaluable to CloudKeeper as we continue to grow. We are thrilled to have him on board to support our continued success."

Ken Ziegler added: "CloudKeeper is well-positioned in the cloud optimization space, helping organizations manage costs and improve operational efficiency. I'm excited to work with the team to drive growth and amplify CloudKeeper's impact both in North America and globally!"

In addition to his role at CloudKeeper, Ken serves as an Advisory Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners (USA) and sits on the Board of Directors for Maltego Technologies (Germany) and Quorum Cyber (UK).

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of group buying & commitments management, expert cloud consulting & support, and an enhanced visibility & usage optimization platform to reduce your cloud cost & help maximize the value from AWS, Microsoft Azure, & Google Cloud.

An AWS Premier Partner, Google Cloud Partner and Azure Technology Consulting Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20% on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value — all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

