CloudFuze Wins 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Google Workspace - Technology - Impact

CARY, N.C., April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- CloudFuze, an industry leader in large-scale cloud migrations, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Google Workspace - Technology - Impact. Google Cloud announced CloudFuze's win at its annual Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas.

CloudFuze is being recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers securely and seamlessly migrate to Google Workspace. Among a vast group of third-party Google Workspace cloud migration service providers, CloudFuze distinguished itself as a top performer by demonstrating exceptional expertise, innovation, and reliability in delivering Google Workspace migration solutions.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce CloudFuze as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

This award is a testament to CloudFuze's commitment to helping businesses worldwide seamlessly adopt Google Workspace and harness the power of AI with Google's Gemini models across tools like Google Drive, Chat, Gmail, and more. By combining advanced migration capabilities with robust expertise, along with our proprietary Hyperlink Fixer Solution, CloudFuze ensures secure, efficient, and fully optimized transitions. Our dedicated migration support and close collaboration with the Google Workspace team enable us to deliver significant time and cost savings while accelerating digital transformation for enterprises around the globe.

"We are truly honored to be named a 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to customer success—ensuring every organization we support experiences a seamless, secure, and efficient migration to Google Workspace. With the addition of Google's Gemini models and advanced AI capabilities, we're helping customers unify data across all Google Workspace tools and with relevant data for intelligent collaboration and faster adoption. As we look ahead, we're excited to help even more businesses embrace Google Workspace and accelerate their AI journey," said Ravi Poli, CEO of CloudFuze.

In 2025, CloudFuze has empowered numerous large enterprises to securely adopt Google Workspace through deeply integrated, custom-built solutions on Google Cloud. By leveraging the advanced AI capabilities of Google's Gemini models—such as intelligent content summarization, enhanced productivity workflows, and contextual assistance—CloudFuze helps organizations accelerate adoption, improve user experience, and unlock greater value from their Google Workspace investment. By consistently delivering exceptional migration outcomes, CloudFuze continues to set industry benchmarks and exemplify the qualities of a Google Cloud partner.

The driving force behind CloudFuze is its advanced migration technology, designed to simplify and secure even the most complex cloud transitions. With a cloud-native, API-driven SaaS platform, CloudFuze delivers high-performance migration solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers dedicated instances, OAuth-based authentication, and flexible deployment options, including on-premises installation for organizations (such as government agencies and universities) with strict security requirements. To maintain full visibility, CloudFuze provides detailed migration reports, including User Migration Summary Report, User Detailed Data Report, and Daily Summary Report.

CloudFuze is a comprehensive cloud migration solutions provider, trusted by enterprises and SMBs alike to securely and efficiently migrate users, files, folders, emails, chat messages, hyperlinks, cloud tenants, and more across 40+ supported cloud platforms.

With over 12 years of experience delivering large-scale and complex cloud migrations, CloudFuze brings unmatched expertise to support a wide range of migration scenarios—regardless of industry, company size, or source and destination clouds.

Through our fully managed, end-to-end migration service, businesses receive premium support from dedicated migration managers who guide every phase of the migration journey. Whether transitioning to a modern productivity suite, consolidating cloud storage, or enabling M&A integrations, CloudFuze helps organizations accelerate their digital and AI transformation to the cloud platform of their choice—securely, efficiently, and with zero disruption.

