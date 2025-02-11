CloudFuze Enables Amazon WorkDocs to Microsoft 365 Migration

CARY, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- CloudFuze, a leading cloud migration solutions provider, has officially launched its new Amazon WorkDocs to Microsoft 365 migration path. This pathway enables businesses to migrate from Amazon WorkDocs to OneDrive and SharePoint Online.

CloudFuze's new migration paths are aimed at helping businesses around the world adopt Microsoft 365 as a WorkDocs alternative following WorkDocs' shutdown in April 2025.

Businesses of all sizes can use the paths to migrate users, files, folders, root and sub-folder permissions, root file permissions, external shares, timestamps, and embedded links. The tool also offers additional capabilities, such as automatic replacement of special characters and resolution of long folder paths.

"We are excited to help as many businesses as possible to migrate their data from Amazon WorkDocs to OneDrive and SharePoint Online. We have added all the advanced functionalities and security features to enable businesses to migrate their WorkDocs data on time, before its shutdown." - said Ravi Poli, CEO of CloudFuze.

The availability of a dedicated managed migration service from CloudFuze further helps businesses streamline their move to OneDrive and SharePoint Online.

About CloudFuze:

CloudFuze is a one-stop cloud migration solutions provider that enables large enterprises and small and medium businesses to securely migrate users, all content types (files, folders, etc), chat messages, emails, hyperlinks, cloud tenants, digital whiteboards, and more.

With 10+ years of experience in large-scale and complex cloud migrations, CloudFuze has unparalleled expertise in catering to all types of migration use cases for businesses of all sizes and industries.

CloudFuze also provides end-to-end premium migration support through a fully managed migration service. Businesses receive complete guidance throughout the journey from dedicated migration managers.

