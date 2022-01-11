Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that is has received TSX Venture approval and will close its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $60,000 through the issuance of 1,000,000 units.

The units were priced at $0.06 per unit, with each consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into an additional common share at a price of $0.10 for 36 months from closing. No fee's were paid on the offering with proceeds to be used for ongoing exploration and development work at the 100% owned Reo Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa and general corporate purposes.

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

