Close to $29M to provide high-speed Internet access to 2,632 households in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region by September 2022

QUÉBEC CITY, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a joint investment of $28.9M made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 2,632 households in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region will have access to Bell high-speed Internet services by September 2022. Bell made the announcement today, alongside Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet); and Marie-Ève Proulx, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud and Minister Responsible for Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent. The investments announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high performing infrastructure in the following municipalities:

Les Basques RCM: Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Sainte-Françoise Saint-Éloi Trois-Pistoles



Rivières-du-Loup RCM: Cacouna L'Isle-Verte Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix



Témiscouata RCM: Auclair Dégelis Packington Saint-Elzéar-de-Témiscouata Saint-Eusèbe Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande Saint-Juste-du-Lac Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha! Saint-Pierre-de-Lamy Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac

Over the next few weeks, Bell will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no households will be left without service.

It should be noted that by the end of 2022, Bell will also connect another 2,800 households in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region as part of the Québec branché and Connect to Innovate programs.

Today, high-speed Internet services are considered indispensable, and there is global consensus on this. The digital economy and access to high-performing, reliable and affordable Internet service are now at the core of our communities' economic and social growth. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online sales and telework.

Quotes

"The pandemic has highlighted a digital divide. It is unacceptable that in 2021, children cannot connect to their classes remotely or do their homework. That's why Ottawa and Quebec are teaming up and investing heavily to connect almost all households by the Fall of 2022. Today, it's another boost for families and businesses in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This investment will make a real difference for the people of the region and will create good jobs in the context of economic recovery."

–Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"High-speed Internet access is a necessity in all regions of Quebec. To promote regional development, we must have quality services that ensure the vitality of communities. The government's commitment is clear – we will connect all homes by the end of our first term. Bell's project is a step in the right direction. That's great news!"

– Marie-Ève Proulx, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud and Minister Responsible for Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent

"Our ambitious goal is to provide high-speed Internet access to all Quebec citizens by the fall of 2022. With today's announcement, we're giving ourselves the means to reach our goal. The partnership agreement with Bell will allow for the deployment of high-quality infrastructure in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and therefore guarantee the availability of affordable, high-performing Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet)

"Bell is proud to collaborate with the governments of Quebec and Canada, to help lead the way in this historic undertaking for Quebec and to give more citizens of the Bas-Saint-Laurent region access to Bell's fast, reliable high-speed Internet. Building the best networks is at the heart of our strategy, and we are determined to transform how Quebecers communicate with each other and with the rest of the world."

– Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs, Bell Canada

Quick facts

Newly connected citizens will have access to Bell's Fibe Internet, which offers the fastest residential Internet speeds available, and exclusive digital platforms, such as Fibe TV.

Operation High Speed is a joint initiative of the governments of Canada and Quebec to connect 148,000 households, particularly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies.

to connect 148,000 households, particularly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. Operation High Speed will give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada , at 99%.

the highest connectivity rate in , at 99%. The goal is to reach 100% of households throughout Quebec by September 2022 . However, there are still approximately 36,000 households for which no deployment plans have been established. These households are in areas that are particularly difficult to reach and sparsely populated. Technological solutions are currently being considered, and the strategy chosen to reach these households by September 2022 will be announced at a later date.

by . However, there are still approximately 36,000 households for which no deployment plans have been established. These households are in areas that are particularly difficult to reach and sparsely populated. Technological solutions are currently being considered, and the strategy chosen to reach these households by will be announced at a later date. The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $1.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund.

Associated links

