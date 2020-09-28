Clorox Canada's Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner and Disinfecting Wipes are the First Disinfecting-Cleaning Products to Receive Approval/No-Objection Letter from Health Canada to Kill the COVID-19 Virus

The Clorox Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner kills SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) in two minutes and the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes kill SARS-CoV-2 in 30 seconds. Both products are bleach-free, a key differentiator between other disinfecting-cleaning products. Instead, these Health Canada-approved Clorox products contain quaternary ammonium chemistry that have proven effective against SARS-CoV-2. The combination of the chemistries used and how the Total 360® System distributes them means there is no delayed re-entry time, allowing bystanders to enter the room once spraying is complete.

"Canadians have an interest in the efficacy of their disinfecting-cleaning products in fighting the COVID-19 virus. The positive and stringent regulatory review by Health Canada of Clorox products gives Canadians the confidence they're looking for when it comes to choosing the right product to protect them," said Clorox Canada President and General Manager Dave Iacobelli.

A study by the U.S.-based National Institute of Health (NIH) and published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2020, found that the virus may live on plastic and stainless-steel surfaces for up to three days. Indirect transmission through fomites (contaminated surfaces) is particularly relevant in settings with high concentration of COVID-19 patients, such as work-place outbreaks and hospitals where patients are treated.1

"Studies have highlighted the importance of disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and our Clorox Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner, which can be used in conjunction with our unique and innovative Clorox Total 360® System, has been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in 2 minutes. We completed and compiled scientific efficacy data for Health Canada's review and now we have specific claims of scientifically proven, effective and fast disinfection-cleaning efficacy of CloroxPro disinfecting-cleaning products, which is welcome news as Canadians are returning to work and school," said Barley Chironda, Infection Control Specialist at Clorox Canada.

Clorox's Total 360® System uses unique electrostatic technology to wrap around an item or surface to clean and disinfect. This revolutionary cleaning system delivers superior coverage in an efficient, cost-effective way. The system uses 65% less solution, works 75% faster and can cover 18,000 square feet per hour. The Total 360® System is primarily used in institutional settings such as long-term care homes and hospitals, is proven to be safe to use on a variety of surfaces, and kills 99.9% of bacteria. Compared to other sprayers available, the Clorox Total 360® System gives more uniform, wraparound coverage, which helps provide better protection from the spread of germs.

In addition to providing Canadians with a safe, effective cleaning solution against COVID-19, Clorox Canada has also been supporting the long-term care sector through its Support With Strength initiative. This campaign will donate twenty-five Clorox Total 360® Systems and associated disinfecting-cleaning product to long-term care homes in Ontario. The organization is also supporting the 'Caring and Connecting Pen Pal Initiative,' a nationwide organization whose mission is to empower and uplift seniors in long-term care homes by connecting them with community volunteers, including a donation of 100 iPads® to long-term care homes.

These efforts build on a $1 million ongoing, nationwide product donation, the largest in Clorox Canada's history.

"As a family-friendly company, it's important to us that we do everything we can to help other families stay safe and connected during these difficult times. We're really proud of our work in this area, and we're excited to continue to work with partners like AdvantAge to make it come to life," concluded Iacobelli.

CloroxPro encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything.

_________________________ 1 Transmission of SARS-CoV-2: implications for infection prevention precautions. World Health Organization. https://www.who.int/news-room/commentaries/detail/transmission-of-sars-cov-2-implications-for-infection-prevention-precautions. Accessed on September 18, 2020.

