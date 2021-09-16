TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is teaming up once more with Cloriacité Investissements, this time on CLORIA Trois-Rivières, a commercial and residential rental project consisting of a 5-storey building with 120 apartments and commercial space on the ground floor. Delivery is slated for spring 2023.

Building on the success of the CLORIA Vallée-du-Richelieu project in Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil and CLORIA Terrebonne, CLORIA Trois-Rivières is the next step in the development of the CLORIACITÉ banner. This latest project is the product of a strategic alliance between Odacité Immobilier, specializing in commercial real estate development, and Cloria communautés connectées, which offers an all-inclusive formula that includes spacious units, 24/7 security, workspaces, an active living infrastructure and community gardens in bustling neighbourhoods.

Quotes

"We're proud of this new partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. Despite the constraints associated with the pandemic, we have succeeded in putting together this major project that will be a tremendous asset for the residents of Trois-Rivières. In addition to standing out in the commercial and residential rental market, CLORIA Trois-Rivières will be perfectly adapted to the new reality imposed by COVID-19. We're convinced that when you factor in the superior quality construction for which our company is known, an incomparable living environment and a strategic location in the heart of Trois-Rivières, this new project will meet the needs and highest expectations of both our residential and commercial tenants."

Maxime Camerlain,

President of Cloria connected communities

"We're particularly proud to support the growth of a partner from the next generation of real estate developers. Besides playing a leading role in the deployment of a banner with strong expansion potential, this new project will help create over 270 jobs in the region. Our commitment to CLORIA Trois-Rivières is in line with our mission to drive economic growth and job creation in Québec by investing in innovative, profitable and socially responsible projects throughout the province."

Normand Bélanger,

President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Project overview:

Lot: approximately 140,000 ft 2 , including 136,700 ft 2 of rental space

, including 136,700 ft of rental space Five-storey building with 120 apartments

Commercial space: 11,285 ft 2 on the ground floor

on the ground floor Studios (525 ft 2 ) and 1- to 3-bedroom units ranging from 725 ft 2 and 1,250 ft 2

) and 1- to 3-bedroom units ranging from 725 ft and 1,250 ft All apartments include five stainless steel appliances, electricity, heating, air conditioning, Internet and storage space

High-end materials (quartz countertops, wood floors), large windows, and more

120 outdoor parking spaces and 60 indoor spots

62 additional outdoor parking spaces for visitors and ground-floor customers

Innovative common areas: common area kitchen, working lounge, gym, conference rooms, lounge with fireplace, outdoor courtyard and gardens

Secure access with video monitoring

On-site maintenance staff

Indoor car wash area

COVID-adapted interior layout:

Dedicated space added at the main entrance for deliveries and visitors including a sanitizer station and other hygiene measures

Semi-automatic contactless doors at the building entrance

Corridors widened to 6 feet

Smartphone-lockable, electronically-chipped door system for touchless entry and exit

Sanitizer and hand-washing stations in the lobby, next to elevators, in common areas and corridors

Independent air exchanger in each unit

Furniture arranged two metres apart in common areas

Mobile application for service requests, common room reservations and tenant bulletin board

Strategic partnerships with local merchants for a variety of on-site services (catering, food service, personal and health care, cleaners, grocery stores, etc.)

Location:

On Des Chenaux Boulevard, a strategic location near all businesses and major highways

Next to Le Citadin, a commercial development consisting of various businesses such as grocery store, convenience store, pharmacy and restaurants, as well as a medical clinic and a daycare

Access to public transportation: The STTR system has three bus lines connecting Le Citadin directly to downtown, the UQTR and the industrial hub

Accessible by road via Des Chenaux Boulevard, less than 600 metres from Highway 55 and 1 kilometre from the Highways 55 and 40 junction

About Odacité Investissement

Odacité Immobilier stands out for its unique commercial and mixed urban developments. Odacité provides end-to-end project management and is a trusted partner and investor for profitable real estate projects. With solid experience and a well-established reputation, Odacité has been creating and building large-scale commercial real estate projects for more than 10 years.

About Cloria connected communities

Cloria communities are refined, intelligent complexes for active adults. Cloria offers an all-inclusive rental formula consisting of spacious, soundproof and secure apartments, gathering areas, an on-site community director, access to essential and wellness services, active living facilities, and the promise of a community of neighbours who share common interests and a similar lifestyle.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. At May 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $3.6 billion in progress that will create some 30,000 jobs, along with 98 properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $156 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

