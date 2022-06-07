Clip Money Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Joe Arrage, Chief Executive Officer, Clip Money Inc. ("Clip Money", or the "Company") (TSXV: CLIP) and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Clip Money, Inc. is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that enables businesses to make deposits quickly, easily, and securely to their current business bank account through a national network of drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains.