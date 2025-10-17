Clio introduces the next chapter in financial innovation for legal

With Pay Later and Clio Capital now available in Clio Payments, law firms can offer clients more flexibility and unlock faster access to funds

New capabilities like Pay Later with Affirm, and Clio Capital, a capital advance program, help remove financial friction for law firms and their clients

Integrated financial services give firms faster access to revenue, predictable cash flow, and new opportunities for scale

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Clio, the world's leading legal AI technology platform, today announced two major advances in its financial services offerings: Pay Later with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and Clio Capital, a capital advance program. Together, these solutions mark a new chapter in Clio's long-standing commitment to transforming the financial experience of running a law firm.

Financial innovation is reshaping the foundation of how legal services are delivered. (CNW Group/Clio)

For decades, law firms and their clients have struggled under a misaligned financial model. Firms often require large upfront retainers to begin work, while clients may not have immediate access to funds, even when future financial outcomes are expected. These financial frictions can affect both firms and clients, limiting access to legal services and constraining firm growth.

Clio is addressing these challenges directly with Pay Later and Clio Capital. Pay Later with Affirm gives approved clients the option to pay over time for legal fees in monthly or biweekly installments. Affirm never charges late fees, hidden fees, or compounding interest, so clients always know what they'll pay. For law firms, this improves cash flow and allows them to serve a wider range of clients. Clio Capital complements this by providing firms with fast and reliable access to funds, helping them manage cash flow or invest in growth opportunities with confidence. Together, these services give firms financial flexibility while offering clients a smarter, more flexible way to pay for legal services.

By embedding these services directly into Clio Payments and Clio Manage, Clio ensures that every transaction is seamlessly reconciled, fully compliant with trust accounting rules, and part of a single, centralized workflow. Law firms benefit from predictable revenue and reduced financial stress, while clients gain access to flexible payment options that align with their needs.

"Financial stress has been one of the most persistent challenges facing law firms and their clients," said AJ Axelrod, Vice President, Payments and Financial Services at Clio. "With Pay Later and Clio Capital, we are changing that dynamic. Firms will have more resources and tools at their disposal to better navigate the financial challenges of running a law firm,, while clients gain the flexibility they need to better access legal services with confidence. These innovations reduce administrative burdens, strengthen client relationships, and allow firms to operate with greater stability and scale. By embedding these solutions directly into Clio's platform, we are not only modernizing how firms manage money, we are making legal services more accessible and sustainable for the people who need them."

Pay Later with Affirm and Clio Capital is available to Clio Manage customers in the United States, with additional regions to follow. To learn more, visit clio.com.

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI technology, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's AI platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI. Learn more at www.clio.com.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders . Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses .

SOURCE Clio

Media Contact: Mesila Malltezi, Communications Manager, 1-800-347-8314, [email protected]