Clio Introduces a New Enterprise Division and AI Suite Built for the World's Largest Legal Teams

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Clio , the global leader in legal AI technology, today announced the launch of Clio for Enterprise, a new division and suite of solutions built to meet the needs of the world's largest law firms and corporate legal departments. This is Clio's first comprehensive set of enterprise offerings for the global legal market, which includes Clio Operate, Vincent by Clio, Clio Library, and Clio Docket.1

For nearly two decades, Clio has set the bar for innovation in legal technology. With more than 200,000 legal professionals worldwide, Clio's platform has become synonymous with simplicity, security, and scalability. The launch of its enterprise suite builds on that legacy, extending Clio's leadership in product excellence to firms operating at the highest levels of scale and complexity.

"Clio for Enterprise is the culmination of years of investment and a clear vision for the future of legal technology," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Our mission to transform the legal experience for all now extends to the world's largest legal teams and global firms. With this new division, we're delivering adaptable, best-in-class technology designed to help firms create client value, unlock new revenue streams, drive transformation and sharpen their competitive edge."

Connecting the Business and Practice of Law

Clio's enterprise suite brings together the business operations and legal work of large firms, connecting performance, data, and decision-making through trusted legal AI. Together, these technologies create a foundation where insight and innovation reinforce each other to transform how leading legal teams work.

Within the suite, Vincent by Clio delivers advanced legal AI capabilities, complemented by Clio Library and Clio Docket, which expand access to knowledge and streamline litigation management.

Clio Operate is an adaptive work management platform designed for the complex needs of large firms. Its configurability delivers firm-wide standards and governance while adapting to the way each lawyer works. Evolved from the ShareDo platform, acquired by Clio in March 2025, Operate connects workflows, analytics, and collaboration across global teams. It gives large law firms the flexibility to manage client demands while maintaining the structure and oversight that enterprise operations require. Already a trusted solution for leading firms in the UK, the platform will launch first in the United States, with additional markets to follow.

Vincent by Clio brings trusted enterprise-grade legal AI to the world's largest firms, including Am Law 200 leaders and Fortune 500 counsel. Built on authoritative legal sources, it delivers accurate, explainable results that redefine how firms research, reason, and deliver legal work.

Already used by eight of the ten largest global law firms, Vincent outperforms general-purpose models with 3.7 times greater accuracy and a 38 percent productivity lift across key workflows. Its curated legal data, advanced reasoning, and court-admissible citations provide the confidence firms need to stand behind every outcome. Developed in collaboration with leading legal teams, Vincent fits seamlessly into litigation, transactional, and compliance practices.

To meet the scale and workflow demands of large law firms and corporate legal departments, Clio is introducing new Vincent capabilities purpose-built for enterprise environments:

Vincent Studio: A self-serve environment where customers can create and customize their own AI tools, tailored to firm-specific processes with no engineering required.

A self-serve environment where customers can create and customize their own AI tools, tailored to firm-specific processes with no engineering required. Drafting: Streamlines the creation of complex contracts, using firm precedents or new templates to support high-volume transactional work.

Streamlines the creation of complex contracts, using firm precedents or new templates to support high-volume transactional work. Integrations: Connects seamlessly with the technologies large firms rely on, including iManage, NetDocuments, and SharePoint, ensuring Vincent is fully embedded within enterprise workflows.

Clio Library serves as the data foundation for Clio's expanding portfolio of legal research and knowledge solutions. Drawing from vLex's trusted legal data collection, which includes more than 1B+ editorially enriched documents across 110 jurisdictions, it provides firms with global reach and a single point of access to authoritative legal content.

Clio Docket provides comprehensive court data and integrated docket tracking. It gives firms structured access to filings, motions, and procedural updates across jurisdictions, providing clear visibility into active and historical matters. Designed for flexibility and future growth, Docket will expand with new court data and integrations over time, creating a dependable foundation for litigation insight and case management.

Clio's New Enterprise Division: Serving the World's Largest Legal Teams

To support this expansion, Clio has established a dedicated Enterprise division focused on serving the unique needs of large law firms and corporate legal departments. The division brings together legal expertise, product, engineering, and customer-success teams with deep industry experience in large scale legal operations. This organizational investment formalizes Clio's long-term commitment to the world's largest legal teams, and reflects a vision for technology that grows alongside the changing needs of the legal profession.

Defining the Future of Large Law

As legal work becomes more complex, firms are under increasing pressure to deliver greater efficiency, insight, and value to clients without sacrificing quality or security. Clio's investment in the enterprise market reflects its belief that the world's largest firms deserve technology that matches their scale and ambition.

"The future of Big Law belongs to firms and legal teams that harness technology to lead their markets," continued Newton. "Clio for Enterprise is our investment in that future, a division built to help the world's largest legal teams operate with greater strength and competitiveness. As AI reshapes the industry, these teams need a partner who can match their ambition. Clio is that partner."

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI technology, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's AI platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI. Learn more at www.clio.com .

