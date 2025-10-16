Clio Introduces the Legal Industry's First Intelligent Legal Work Platform

From system of record to system of action: defining a new category of legal AI software, connecting practice management, legal intelligence, and firm operations in a unified platform

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Clio , the global leader in legal AI today introduced the Intelligent Legal Work Platform--a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates AI across the business and practice of law. The launch establishes a new category in legal technology and represents a major step forward for Clio, expanding its proven platform into a fully connected ecosystem where AI powers every dimension of legal work.

A new era for legal technology begins with a platform that turns information into action and connects the business and practice of law. (CNW Group/Clio)

"With Clio Work, we're launching a new era of legal productivity," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "By integrating vLex's world-class legal research library and Vincent AI directly into the Clio platform, we're giving legal professionals one intelligent workspace to manage cases and execute AI-powered workflows, all without switching systems. Clio Work leverages more context than any legal AI in the world, combining your matter and practice data, together with the world's most comprehensive database of legal data, to deliver the highest quality outcomes. It's everything a lawyer needs to think, write, and win, all in one place."

Clio's latest Legal Trends Report reveals that the legal industry is entering a period of rapid and profound transformation driven by AI. Specifically, firms that have embraced AI are growing revenue four times faster than headcount, signaling stronger productivity and profitability gains across their practices. Nearly every legal professional now uses some form of AI in their work, and adoption continues to accelerate.

Despite this progress, most AI tools still operate on the periphery, separate from the systems where legal work actually happens. Many firms rely on a fragmented mix of providers and platforms to manage different aspects of their practice. This fragmentation forces lawyers to act as their own system of record and action, adding cognitive load, inefficiency, and time lost to context switching.

The Legal Industry's First System of Action

With this launch, Clio delivers on the promise of a true system of action. All four of its core products -- Clio Manage, Clio Grow, Clio Draft, and its newest addition, Clio Work -- now operate with AI at their core. Each product brings distinct strengths, but together they deliver on a single goal: to bring together the business and practice of law in one secure, intelligent platform, using AI to leverage context across every part of the legal workflow. The result is a unified AI platform that anticipates what needs to happen next, accelerates complex tasks, and creates new opportunities for lawyers to deliver higher-value work with greater precision and speed.

"We built the Intelligent Legal Work Platform to redefine what lawyers can expect from technology," continued Newton. "Our goal is to shift the role of software from simply organizing work to actively advancing it, giving lawyers a decisive competitive advantage in delivering the outcomes and counsel that define their profession. Clio is now a true system of action."

The platform spans the full lifecycle of legal work including the business and practice of law. With AI at the center of its core products, Clio transforms separate tasks into continuous workflows, ensuring that knowledge compounds at every step.

Introducing Clio Work: The first and only AI that understands your cases, their context, and the law

As part of the launch, Clio is introducing Clio Work - the first and only AI that brings together the full context of a lawyer's cases with the world's largest global law library to deliver research, analysis, and case strategy lawyers can rely on. Built to understand how facts and law interact, Clio Work anticipates, interprets, and acts on what matters - helping lawyers turn information into insight, and insight into action.

Where other AI tools summarize, speculate, and wait for direction, Clio Work understands. It stays continuously in sync with Clio Manage, drawing on live matter data - from documents and client communications to notes and tasks - to provide guidance grounded in real context rather than isolated prompts. Paired with vLex's global legal library of more than one billion verified documents, it gives lawyers the confidence that every recommendation is precise, cited, and backed by trusted law.

With Clio Work, legal AI becomes more than reactive - it's proactive, contextual, and built to think the way lawyers do. It moves beyond surface-level summaries to deliver true legal comprehension: surfacing next-step reasoning and revealing strategic connections others miss, all grounded in verified precedent. The result is sharper strategy, faster clarity, and the confidence to advance every case with certainty.

Platform-wide AI capabilities

The Intelligent Legal Work Platform operates with AI at its core, powering every product across the suite. These capabilities span matters and workflows, turning everyday tasks into reliable, completed work. Building on the success of Clio Duo, this evolution marks a shift from AI as a task-based assistant to AI that performs entire jobs inside the firm.

Manage AI, Clio's AI for practice management, runs the operational side of the firm, turning routine tasks into completed work with accuracy and speed. Court documents become calendar events, matter activity becomes high-quality client updates, and time and expense entries become payment-ready bills.

Grow AI, Clio's AI for legal intake, drives client development, accelerating intake and conversion so no opportunity is missed. All lead information is captured upfront, instantly screened for suitability, and outstanding items are followed up automatically.

Draft AI, Clio's AI for legal drafting, powers document production at scale, generating accurate first drafts, creating templates, and assembling complete document sets in minutes.

Unlike point solutions that bolt AI onto a single feature, these new capabilities are powered by the company's secure AI and data foundation. They are context-aware, matter-connected, and continually enhanced through system innovation, not by training on client or firm data.

A New Era for Legal Work

Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform is a new category of legal software, moving beyond practice management into a system that actively advances work alongside lawyers. AI connects the entire market, giving solos and small firms simplicity and accessibility through Clio Work, while enterprise organizations gain scale and configurability with advanced AI solutions.

"Practice management was about efficiency. Intelligent legal work is about outcomes," Newton said. "This is the biggest opportunity in the history of legal technology: to expand access to justice, to improve lawyer well-being, and to deliver better results for clients. With the Intelligent Legal Work Platform, Clio is leading that future."

For more information on Clio's full product suite and availability, visit clio.com.

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI technology, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's AI platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI.

Learn more at www.clio.com.

SOURCE Clio

Media Contact: Mesila Malltezi, Communications Manager, 1-800-347-8314, [email protected]