Clio Completes Landmark $1B vLex Acquisition and Announces $500M Series G Funding Round at $5B Valuation

Clio closes its US$1 billion acquisition of vLex, the largest M&A transaction ever in legal technology

With US$500 million in primary capital and a US$350 million debt facility, Clio is positioned to accelerate AI innovation and strategic M&A

The company is positioned to bring legal AI technology to firms of every size and extend its global reach with the most comprehensive platform in the industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Clio , the global leader in legal AI technology, today announced it has completed its US$1 billion acquisition of vLex, one of the most significant transactions in legal technology history. The completion of the deal coincides with the closing of Clio's US$500 million Series G funding round, led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), valuing the company at US$5 billion. The round also includes other current investors: TCV, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sixth Street Growth, and JMI Equity.

Clio marks a historic milestone with the completion of its $1B vLex acquisition and $500M Series G funding. (CNW Group/Clio)

These milestones accelerate Clio's evolution as an AI-first company and reinforce its leadership in a new category of legal technology that connects the business and practice of law. The combination of vLex's global legal intelligence with Clio's trusted platform creates a fully connected environment where AI powers every dimension of legal work.

"This is a defining moment for Clio and for the legal industry," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "We founded Clio to transform the legal experience for all, and this milestone brings that mission to a new horizon. With vLex now part of Clio, and 350+ experts in law, data, and technology joining our team, we are combining the best minds and the best tools to build the world's most powerful legal intelligence platform, a platform that will define how legal work is done for generations to come."

Delivering the Intelligent Legal Work Platform

The close of the vLex acquisition unites Clio's legal operating system with vLex's Vincent AI, powered by one of the world's most comprehensive global legal databases. Together, they form the Intelligent Legal Work Platform, connecting the business and practice of law through AI that understands both the mechanics and substance of legal work.

Recently revealed at ClioCon 2025 , this platform represents a shift from a traditional system of record to a system of action that leverages dynamic intelligence. By combining practice management, research, drafting, and firm operations into connected AI-powered workflows, Clio empowers legal professionals to move from insight to action with greater speed and precision. Through the integration of AI across the full lifecycle of legal work, Clio transforms static information into intelligent systems that continuously learn, adapt, and deliver increasing value over time.

Vincent AI provides the strongest foundation for legal reasoning, drawing from vLex's library of more than one billion editorially enriched documents across 110 jurisdictions. Combined with Clio's AI capabilities across Clio Work, Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Clio Draft, the platform delivers unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in every task.

Expanding Clio's Global Footprint and Enterprise Reach

The integration of vLex also accelerates Clio's expansion into the enterprise market, extending its reach from small and midsize firms to the world's largest legal organizations. This follows Clio's March 2025 acquisition of ShareDo, which has evolved into Clio Operate, an adaptive work management platform for large firms and corporate legal departments.

Clio Operate delivers configurability, compliance, and collaboration at scale. It unifies workflows, analytics, and matter management across global teams, providing the structure large firms require with the flexibility individual lawyers need. Already used by leading firms in the United Kingdom, Clio Operate is now available in the United States and other international markets.

Together, vLex and Clio Operate anchor a new era of enterprise innovation through Clio for Enterprise , a division dedicated to serving the complex needs of global legal teams. The combination of Clio's operational technology with vLex's legal intelligence connects performance, data, and decision-making through AI that is accurate, court-admissible, and built on trusted legal data.

Investor Confidence and Long-Term Vision

The Series G funding round was led by NEA, with participation from current investors TCV, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sixth Street Growth, and JMI Equity. The round reflects deep confidence in Clio's financial performance and its vision to lead the next era of legal technology.

"Clio continues to demonstrate the clarity, execution, and ambition that define enduring market leaders," said Tony Florence, Co-CEO at NEA. "The company has built one of the most trusted platforms in legal technology, and its integration of AI is reshaping how work is done across the profession. We are proud to partner with Jack and his team through this exciting stage of growth and believe Clio's vision and financial strength position it to lead this industry for decades to come."

Clio's financing also includes a strategic US$350 million debt facility led by Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), two global leaders in private credit and technology lending. Blackstone's credit platform has a long history of supporting leading SaaS and innovation-driven businesses, and Blue Owl Capital is one of the largest providers of financing to high-growth software and technology companies.

"The addition of financing partners like Blackstone and Blue Owl Capital reflects the strength and resilience of our business," said Curt Sigfstead, Clio's Chief Financial Officer. "This financing supports transformational moves like the acquisition of vLex and gives us the flexibility to act quickly on future opportunities that advance our mission and shape the future of legal technology."

The transaction also includes a significant equity component, with Oakley Capital, a leading European private equity firm and majority shareholder in vLex, choosing to take Clio stock as part of the transaction.

"Oakley's decision to become a shareholder in Clio is an incredible vote of confidence," said Newton. "They share our belief in the transformative potential of AI in the legal industry and the scale of opportunity ahead. Their alignment with our vision reinforces the strategic importance of this combination and the global impact we can create together."

Backed by a strong financial foundation and a clear vision, Clio is positioned to lead the next generation of legal innovation and deliver lasting impact for legal professionals and their clients worldwide.

Goldman Sachs acted as Clio's exclusive financial advisor. Law firms Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Gowling WLG, and Pérez-Llorca served as legal counsel to Clio.

J.P. Morgan acted as vLex's exclusive financial advisor. A&O Shearman served as vLex's legal counsel.

Discover how Clio is shaping the future of legal work at clio.com .

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI technology, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security.

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI.

Learn more at www.clio.com .

SOURCE Clio

Media Contact: Mesila Malltezi, Communications Manager, 1-800-347-8314, [email protected]`