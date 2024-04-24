ClimeCo Launches 4Nature, a Set of High-Profile, Large Scale Decarbonization, Biodiversity Restoration and Social Impact Projects in Unique Global Locations

Specialized projects allow sustainability-focused organizations to showcase leadership and play an instrumental role in saving one-of-a-kind habitats and species

BOYERTOWN, Pa., April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- ClimeCo, the leading global decarbonization and environmental solutions company, has launched ClimeCo 4Nature, a program that offers leading sustainability-focused companies an opportunity to invest in carefully selected nature-based projects that preserve and restore uniquely important habitats, biodiversity and local communities. Created in partnership with UPROAR, a conservation organization that supports global biodiversity solutions, the program allows one organization to serve as the sole sponsor of an entire project in an environmentally essential area of the world to maximize its positive impact.

Rather than selling incremental carbon offsets over time, 4Nature will secure a sufficient resource commitment upfront from a sole project sponsor to undertake long-term preservation and restoration work in a coordinated and systematic way, compounding and significantly speeding economic and environmental benefits in these critical areas. Within this model, each ClimeCo 4Nature project sponsor will receive:

All carbon credits from the project

All future green attributes

Right of first refusal for future project expansion

All publicity and promotional rights

Project naming rights

Opportunity to name a new species

Project site tours with project lead scientists

Access to scientists for presentations to sponsor's stakeholders

Any additional project-specific benefits

In addition to producing quantifiable, high-quality nature-based carbon removals, each 4Nature restoration and conservation project will also deliver pivotal ecosystem and community co-benefits, such as protecting native, vulnerable and endangered species, restoring deforested areas, and helping improve the lives of indigenous peoples and local communities.

To ensure the validity and true additionality of these large-scale projects, 4Nature has partnered with Dr. Stuart Pimm, world leader in the fight against extinctions, founder of Saving Nature and the Doris Duke Chair of Conservation Ecology at the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University.

The first 4Nature project to be announced is in the Andean Cloud Forests of Colombia. This breathtaking and vital habitat is home to approximately 1/6 of our planet's total biodiversity, including many species found nowhere else on Earth, but, sadly, it is also among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, deforestation and human population pressures. The 4Nature project will employ community members to collect and grow seeds from over 400 different native tree species to reforest and regenerate the project area and reconnect wildlife corridors to support biodiversity in the Andean mountains while delivering significant socioeconomic benefits. The total expected carbon sequestration over the 40-year project lifetime is more than 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and the project is expected to protect countless species teetering on the verge of extinction.

"ClimeCo 4Nature is designed to give the most sustainability-driven companies an opportunity to showcase its commitment to and play an instrumental leadership role in saving some of the planet's most unique and important locations, including many sites that are the only places in the world where certain plants and animals exist," said Clive Welham, VP, Nature-Based Solutions at ClimeCo. "Our landmark, one-of-a-kind and customizable nature-based solutions projects available through 4Nature offer the scale to expedite progress and demonstrate truly transformative environmental, economic and social benefits."

Additional project sites will be announced over time, but all will be located in global biodiversity hotspots, including the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador and the Atlantic Rainforest in Brazil.

"Nature-based solutions are a pivotal piece of the puzzle in combatting climate change, and if we don't take action now, we face the irreversible loss of critical ecosystems," said Terry Garcia, Co-Founder of UPROAR, world-renowned environmentalist and former EVP and chief science and exploration officer at National Geographic. "Aimed at the most visible, environmentally essential and endangered places in the world, the ClimeCo 4Nature program addresses both environmental and social challenges, offering urgently needed positive impacts on everything from soil quality improvement to invasive species control, wildlife conservation, watershed restoration, community empowerment and employment and land protection."

ClimeCo is proud to add the unique 4Nature model to its expansive portfolio of diverse nature-based solutions.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a global sustainability company headquartered in Pennsylvania, with projects and partners all over the world. Our mission is to advance the low-carbon future and restore nature with market-based solutions. We offer comprehensive services spanning environmental asset innovation, ESG and climate strategy consulting, regulatory and policy advisory, environmental credits, API solutions and climate action certification programs.

Our growing team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies of all sizes, governmental groups, NGOs and capital markets players on ESG, decarbonization and policy issues—allowing us to develop high-quality, purpose-built end-to-end sustainability solutions with measurable impact. We are steadfastly committed to educating and empowering our clients, no matter where they are in their sustainability journey, to be confident in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Take your climate initiatives to new heights by collaborating with ClimeCo. Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.

About UPROAR

UPROAR is a conservation and media organization that works with a range of partners including NGOs, scientists, local communities, governments, project developers, and corporations to develop and promote market-based solutions which support high-profile, science-based, conservation and biodiversity projects and initiatives globally. Contact us at www.theuproar.com.

SOURCE ClimeCo

For further information: Nancy Marshall, SVP, Marketing, +1 484 415.7603 or [email protected]