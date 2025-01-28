ClimeCo Celebrates 15 Years of Environmental Leadership, Announces Significant Sustainability Milestone

A Legacy of Environmental Impact

Since its founding, ClimeCo has consistently been at the forefront of developing innovative and economically viable emissions reduction projects. Under the leadership of Founder & CEO William Flederbach, the company has grown from its initial focus on nitrous oxide (N2O) abatement to a comprehensive sustainability solutions provider, meeting organizations at every stage of their journey.

"For 15 years, ClimeCo has been committed to creating immediate and lasting climate impact," said Flederbach. "Our evolution from managing industrial abatement projects to becoming a global leader in decarbonization solutions reflects our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship. Surpassing 40 million tonnes of CO2e abated is not just a number—it represents real, tangible benefits for our planet and future generations."

Key Achievements and Innovations

Throughout its 15-year history, ClimeCo has achieved numerous milestones:

Trailblazing N2O Abatement : Established as a leading global developer of N2O abatement projects, pioneering innovative solutions to tackle this potent greenhouse gas.

: Established as a leading global developer of N2O abatement projects, pioneering innovative solutions to tackle this potent greenhouse gas. Pioneering Decarbonization Projects : Developed the first plastic credit with the first plastic project verified on Verra.

: Developed the first plastic credit with the first plastic project verified on Verra. Industry Leadership : Consistently defined and driven the voluntary carbon market through thought leadership and original methodologies.

: Consistently defined and driven the voluntary carbon market through thought leadership and original methodologies. Global Impact: Expanded operations and projects in development to multiple continents, positively contributing to local economies and enhancing the quality of life for communities worldwide.

Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow

As ClimeCo celebrates this dual milestone, the company remains focused on expanding its services and global reach. With offices throughout North America and Singapore and a recent expansion into Europe with ClimeCo Türkiye, ClimeCo is poised to continue its mission of advancing a low-carbon future and restoring nature with market-based solutions.

"Our 15-year journey has been about consistently doing the right thing," said Derek Six, Chief Operating Officer of ClimeCo. "As we look to the future, we're excited to build on our legacy, create new markets, and empower more organizations to make a significant environmental impact."

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand.

