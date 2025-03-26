Climbing the CN Tower for a cause: Meet the ordinary people taking on an extraordinary challenge for wildlife conservation

Registration for the fundraising event is still open at wwf.ca/climb.

Some of the climbers taking part this year include:

Blake Moynes : Reality TV star and conservationist Blake Moynes will be tackling the CN Tower for WWF-Canada for the second time. As the founder of the Save Our Species Alliance (SOSA), a group dedicated to protecting endangered animals, this climb is his latest effort to make a difference — and beat his previous climb time! Fans can join team SOSA to climb with Blake or donate online.



" Collectively, we can do so much more for conservation. Community is huge. This is a great opportunity for thousands of people to come together and do something for wildlife ."





Megan Leslie : WWF-Canada's President and CEO will be climbing for the fifth time.

"Last year was the hottest on record and wildlife populations around the world are continuing to face serious declines. The Climb for Nature is one way that people can take action to help species. We are grateful to all the people who show up every year to not only challenge themselves, but to address the very real challenges facing nature and wildlife."



"Last year was the hottest on record and wildlife populations around the world are continuing to face serious declines. The Climb for Nature is one way that people can take action to help species. We are grateful to all the people who show up every year to not only challenge themselves, but to address the very real challenges facing nature and wildlife."





Zulfikar Gulamhusein : Zulfikar is climbing the CN Tower to mark his 60 th birthday. His milestone journey up the skyscraper's 1,776 steps has been a long time in the making. After quickly exceeding his first fundraising goal of $1,776 , his advice to other climbers is to: " Share your story. Be passionate about your story. Believe in your story. And they will believe in you ."





Ben Kaplan : The writer and runner hasn't let cancer stop him from hitting the pavement or reaching new heights. Ben is the owner of iRun magazine, editor of KIND magazine and the author of Catch a Fire: The Blaze and Bust of the Canadian Cannabis Industry . He is climbing the CN Tower with his team from Weed Me Inc. on his 51st birthday.

"I'm running because I'm a father of two and the universe is scary and changing and strange, and we need to do what we can to show our support of what matters. Maybe last year I could've died, but this year I'm back stronger than ever and so, with this opportunity, I don't intend to waste it. Each step I climb is another step for the World Wildlife Fund."



"I'm running because I'm a father of two and the universe is scary and changing and strange, and we need to do what we can to show our support of what matters. Maybe last year I could've died, but this year I'm back stronger than ever and so, with this opportunity, I don't intend to waste it. Each step I climb is another step for the World Wildlife Fund."





Reece David : Nicknamed the "Peterborough Deadpool," Reece has climbed the CN Tower at least a dozen times for WWF-Canada. Never one to back down from a challenge, when the event was cancelled in 2020, he climbed the world's highest hydraulic lift lock dressed as Deadpool, catching the attention of Ryan Reynolds himself on Twitter. Reece's goal this year is to reach the top in under 20 minutes and raise $1,000 for species like wolverines.





Lianne Gravitis : A pet sitter and walker from Oakville, Ont. who runs a decade-old business, Lianne is climbing the CN Tower with WWF-Canada for the 18th time. A top fundraiser, her goal is to beat her best time of 21:19, surpass the $2,500 and bring more awareness to this important cause.

"It's pretty inspiring seeing people of all abilities climbing the stairs, which can help you strive to do your best and surpass any mental blocks. We are all so capable of anything we put our minds to — and it's for the best cause! Earth is our home and is giving us the means to survive through its resources, air to breathe, land to live on. We wouldn't be here without freaking nature."



"It's pretty inspiring seeing people of all abilities climbing the stairs, which can help you strive to do your best and surpass any mental blocks. We are all so capable of anything we put our minds to — and it's for the best cause! Earth is our home and is giving us the means to survive through its resources, air to breathe, land to live on. We wouldn't be here without freaking nature."





Tyler Kruschenske : The obstacle course racer, trail runner and fitness and holistic-nutrition coach from Brantford, Ont. conquered the CN Tower in 10 minutes and 55 seconds last year, taking home the fastest-climber title for the fifth time.

" I do it every year because there is something just so unique about going up Canada's tallest structure and it's a really fun way to challenge your fitness level. If it is your first time, don't sweat it. It will be over before you know it. And once you're at the top, you'll be so proud that you accomplished this ."



" I do it every year because there is something just so unique about going up Canada's tallest structure and it's a really fun way to challenge your fitness level. If it is your first time, don't sweat it. It will be over before you know it. And once you're at the top, you'll be so proud that you accomplished this ."





Chanel Wase : As a kid, family members would gift Chanel symbolically adopted animals from WWF-Canada, sparking a love of nature and animals. The architectural designer and fashion model is climbing for the sixth year and has raised $1,313 to help protect our planet so far this year.





Lexie Ward : Lexie was WWF's fastest female climber in 2023, reaching the top of the CN Tower in 13 minutes and 51 seconds. The former Canadian trampoline gymnastics champion and now head coach of an online health and fitness company for women, Lexie is assembling a team to conquer the tower once again.





Doug Dorsey: An architect who has climbed the CN Tower 31 times, just one year short of doing it every year. A big believer in WWF's mission, Doug has raised nearly $50,000 for our conservation work. This year, he's currently at the top of the leaderboard with $3,402 raised for wildlife. Every climb, Doug wears a headband with wings, which he's had since he was a kid, to lift his fellow climbers' spirits.

Dedicated climbers will also be conquering the challenging stadium stands of BC Place in Vancouver on May 10 and ascending stairs near them anytime between now and June as part of WWF's Anywhere Climb for Nature.

About WWF's Climb for Nature:

The WWF Climb for Nature x CN Tower takes place on Saturday, April 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Sunday, April 6, 2025 , from 6:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Select your arrival time as spots are limited. Climbers wishing to compete for the fastest time can register for the Elite Climb on Sunday, April 6 at 6 a.m.

from and , from Select your arrival time as spots are limited. Climbers wishing to compete for the fastest time can register for the Elite Climb on at The WWF Climb for Nature x BC Place takes place Saturday, May 10 . Climbers will go once around the lower bowl (approx. 3,000 steps up and down).

. Climbers will go once around the lower bowl (approx. 3,000 steps up and down). The WWF Climb for Nature x Anywhere takes place anywhere, anytime, between April and June.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

