Climb, Conquer, Conserve: WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature is back after last year's record-breaker

Thousands more climbers, ages 13 and up, are expected to climb for the cause once again this spring — and the stakes have never been higher.

"2024 was the hottest year on record and wildlife populations around the world are continuing to face serious declines. The Climb for Nature is one way that people can take action to help species," says Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada's president and CEO. "We are grateful to all the people who show up every year to not only challenge themselves, but to address the very real challenges facing nature and wildlife."

"The Climb for Nature is our largest fundraising event and the generous support of climbers, donors and our volunteers makes a significant impact on the conservation of Canadian wildlife and habitats," says Scott Sandison, WWF-Canada's Vice-president of Community & Legacy Giving.

Funds raised from the WWF Climb for Nature restore and protect habitats for Canada's most iconic and at-risk species, including southern resident killer whales, polar bears, caribou, monarch butterflies and salmon.

Those who sign-up and start fundraising early will earn one Early Bird Draw ballot for every $250 raised by March 15, 2025. The winner will receive the trip of a lifetime for two, an 8-day Machu Picchu Adventure in Peru, donated by community tourism pioneer G Adventures.

How to register:

Visit wwf.ca/climb to register as an individual or with a team of friends, family or colleagues.

The climb takes place on Saturday, April 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Sunday, April 6, 2024 , from 6:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Select your arrival time as spots are limited.

from and , from Select your arrival time as spots are limited. Climbers wishing to compete for the fastest time can register for the Elite Climb on Sunday, April 6 at 6 a.m.

at Participants must be 13 years of age or older on event day to climb the CN Tower.

About WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature

The WWF Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million annually towards WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to bring back nature, protect habitats, fight climate change and Regenerate Canada .

annually towards WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to bring back nature, protect habitats, fight climate change and Regenerate . The average time to climb the CN Tower is around 30 minutes. The WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature record is 9 minutes and 54.9 seconds, set by Shaun Stephens-Whale .

. The WWF Climb for Nature now also includes an event at BC Place stadium in Vancouver and a self-directed Anywhere climb. Our climbers took a combined 11,407,479 steps for nature in 2024.

Select footage, photos and interviews from the 2024 Climb for Nature can be found here.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

