Climate Strikers Lead Grassroots Movement in Issuing Legislative Demands Ahead of Trudeau Throne Speech - They Are #notgoingback to a Pre-COVID Normal

–Grassroots coalition of youth demands that the Trudeau government's recovery plan centers wellbeing of people and bold climate action–

–Organizers announce local and national public action(s) will begin immediately–

–Organizers announce Nationwide day of action for September 25 to respond to the Throne Speech; the date aligns with the Global Day of Climate Action called for by Greta Thunberg–

OTTAWA, ON, VANCOUVER, BC, TORONTO, MONTREAL and HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today in Ottawa on Parliament Hill and on Zoom, youth across the country announced they are mobilizing to let politicians know that they are #notgoingback until they win economic, racial and climate justice; with young, racialized, poor, disabled, queer and trans communities who are most impacted at the forefront.

Led by Climate Strike Canada and Our Time, the grassroots coalition behind #notgoingback has issued the following legislative demands ahead of the Trudeau Throne Speech:

Invests in people, not corporations:

Makes the wealthiest 1% pay their fair share;



Creates millions of good, green jobs;



Provides universal and accessible healthcare, housing, transit and education for all;



Enshrines food security and clean water for all.

Dismantles racism and colonialism:

Upholds Indigenous rights and sovereignty, including implementing UNDRIP into binding law and returning land back to Indigenous communities;



Guarantees permanent residency status for all;



Defunds the police, reallocating this money towards social services, with the long term goal of abolition.

Treats the climate crisis like the emergency it is:

Achieves zero emissions by 2030;



Ends construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure;



Invests 5% of Canada's annual GDP in a just transition;

Guarantees jobs and supports for oil and gas workers and other carbon-dependent industries;



Pressures wealthier countries to meet targets limiting warming to 1.5°C while increasing financial support for countries in the Global South and others hit hardest by the climate crisis.



Implements a climate lens on every policy decision, budget, and infrastructure investment.

These actions were initiated by grassroots youth organizers from:

Climate Strike Canada: https://climatestrikecanada.org/

Our Time: https://our-time.ca/

For further information: Media contacts: Louis Ramirez, (514) 974-5069, [email protected]; Noah Zatzman, (416) 708-5236, [email protected]