Climate Proof Canada statement on the release of Canada's first National Adaptation Strategy

27 Jun, 2023, 12:20 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Climate Proof Canada congratulates the federal government on the official release of the country's first National Adaptation Strategy and the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan. Both documents were released when the nation's capital has been enveloped in wildfire smoke in recent days. The press conference in Vancouver included announcements by three federal Cabinet ministers: the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.
Jason Clark, Chair of Climate Proof Canada, attended the Vancouver event alongside Coalition members, and emphasized, "The inclusion of targets makes the National Adaptation Strategy a world-leading effort. With wildfires and flooding across the country in recent weeks, the programming to achieve those targets now needs to be funded as a collaboration between all orders of government and the private sector."
Now, more than ever, federal and provincial governments need to make a focused effort to fully fund the implementation of the National Adaptation Strategy so that we can make tangible progress toward the targets, better prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change, and build a more disaster-resilient country.
Canadians are currently facing increased wildfires, floods, hurricanes, wind and hailstorms which are all being amplified by climate change as identified, in part, in the federal government's own National Risk Profile assessment. Climate Proof Canada advocated for targets over the past eighteen months to define the measurable progress needed to defend Canadians from these events in the near future. As an immediate example, this wildfire season, is affecting Canadians from coast to coast with thousands suffering the direct impacts of evacuations and property losses, while millions are experiencing the damaging respiratory effect of inhaling wildfire smoke.
Funding announced in November 2022 means Canada can jump-start implementation of the National Adaptation Strategy. This represents a "down payment" of $1.6 billion, including needed investment in the Green Municipal Fund. Federal Budget 2023 built on this start by announcing an additional $98.2 million to establish a national flood insurance program and modernize the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program.
Significant further investment is needed to deliver on the strategy, given Canadians are now facing losses that surpass $5 billion per year. Rapid implementation of the National Adaptation Strategy will enhance economic competitiveness by strengthening resilience.
This is why Climate Proof Canada is collaborating with federal officials to host the National Adaptation Summit Series of policy workshops this summer. The Summit Series will develop programmatic and investment recommendations to drive adaptation in five areas: adapting to extreme heat, resilient-built infrastructure, evaluating natural infrastructure, Indigenous resilience and building a climate-resilient home rating system. The Summit Series will culminate in Ottawa on October 2, when Climate Proof Canada will convene a gathering of business executives, thought leaders and policy experts to meet with Cabinet ministers and senior members of Parliament to demonstrate economy-wide support for climate adaptation policy and rapid, tangible progress through implementation of the National Adaptation Strategy.
This special Climate Proof Canada event aims to spur on momentum on the eve of the international Adaptation Futures conference in Montreal, which officially opens on October 3, where Canada will welcome the world to advance climate adaptation measures.
We need to act now. Climate Proof Canada looks forward to working with all orders of government, Indigenous Peoples and the private sector to support this critical undertaking.
Climate Proof Canada is a national coalition of Canadian business representatives, disaster relief organizations, municipalities, Indigenous organizations, environmental NGOs and think tanks that believe Canada must prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change through building a more disaster-resilient country.
For more information, visit Climate Proof Canada.
|
INSURANCE INDUSTRY
Aon
Aviva
Definity
Desjardins
Canadian Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
Co-operators
Insurance Brokers' Association of Canada
Insurance Bureau of Canada
Intact Financial Corporation
Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation
Sun Life Financial
TD Insurance
Travelers
Wawanesa
Zurich Canada
MUNICIPALITIES
Federation of Canadian Municipalities
Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Cities Initiative
INDIGENOUS ORGANIZATIONS
Métis National Council
|
DISASTER RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS
Canadian Red Cross
PRIVATE SECTOR
Canadian Chamber of Commerce
Forest Products Association of Canada
Genesis Resiliency
Surrey Board of Trade
PROVINCIAL ORGANIZATIONS
Conservation Ontario
ENVIRONMENTAL NGOs AND RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS
Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment
Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction
Intact Centre for Climate Adaptation
International Institute for Sustainable Development
Passive House Canada
Smart Prosperity Institute
The Pembina Institute
SOURCE Climate Proof Canada
For further information: For more information or to coordinate an interview with an expert from Climate Proof Canada, please contact: Climate Proof Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article