Climate crisis requires immediate action - say public scientists

OTTAWA, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Ninety-four percent of federal scientists say climate change is a crisis in need of immediate action. Only 20% of them think Canada is doing enough to fight and mitigate the climate crisis.

The results are from a survey conducted by the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), the union representing 60,000 professionals including Canada's public scientists.

"We're facing a global climate crisis – with fires, floods and extreme weather threatening us all," said PIPSC President Debi Daviau. "Canada's public service has some of the world's best climate scientists and they can give us the solutions to climate change that we need."

Daviau argued that Canada's climate scientists need the necessary resources to do their jobs, but billions of dollars in public funds are being lost every year because of tax loopholes that let corporate cheats duck paying their fair share.

We now have the number of scientists restored, after the previous government's deep cuts, but we can't risk leaving them unresourced in the face of climate crisis.

"Nine out of 10 Canada Revenue Agency tax professionals say it is easier for corporations and wealthy individuals to evade or avoid tax responsibilities than it is for average Canadians," said Daviau. "Do the math. If we close the tax loopholes, we can fund climate action. In this election, we're calling on voters to elect MPs that are committed to tax fairness and climate action."

