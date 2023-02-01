KITIMAT, BC, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps the air clean and helps build a strong economy for today and tomorrow. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners across the country to cut pollution and build strong, resilient communities, while creating good jobs and growing a sustainable, clean economy.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy for the province of British Columbia, announced an investment of up to $910,000 to help the District of Kitimat develop a new compost facility to process food, yard, and wood waste. This joint funding program between the Government of Canada, the province, and the local government, is administered through British Columbia's Organics Infrastructure Program.

The new compost facility will reduce emissions by composting food scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich soil for a community of 8,740 residents. This project will lead to fewer greenhouse gas emissions, more opportunities for local jobs, and the creation of a compost plant.

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports a broad range of recipients to put clean technologies in place that will help them be more efficient and innovative.

This project is a good example of the climate leadership that will be supported under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund. Investments in climate action initiatives such as these ones are part of the Government of Canada's commitment to create a cleaner and healthier future for Canadians.

Quotes

"By working with communities across Canada such as the District of Kitimat, we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building more resilient communities, and creating jobs. Investing in better infrastructure for waste management will divert organic waste from landfills and turn it into clean and useful compost. This is a great example of leadership from the Kitimat community and how local climate action gets us closer to reaching our national emissions reduction goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Every community plays an important role in addressing the climate crisis, and keeping organic waste out of our landfills is one critical way we can reduce greenhouse gas pollution. We recognize that local governments need support to make this happen, and that's why we're investing in the infrastructure needed to build a cleaner, better future."

– The Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, British Columbia

"We are putting in the time, effort, and funding needed to improve Kitimat's waste collection system. We're excited to add a new composting facility, which will significantly reduce our landfill waste and further our climate action goals."

– Phil Germuth, Mayor, District of Kitimat

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

and under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The Government of Canada has committed an additional $2.2 billion to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

has committed an additional to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The advanced and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

