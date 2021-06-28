Brand partners with local hockey hero, P.K. Subban to inspire Canadians to get moving

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Clif Bar & Company announced their latest campaign in Canada: "Let's Move the World." With a goal to inspire more Canadians to move more often, "Let's Move the World" celebrates the spirit and openness to try, the energy to do, and the nutrition it takes to move the world. To bring the campaign to life, CLIF® has partnered with Professional Hockey Player and Philanthropist P.K. Subban to kick-start a social media campaign and share his passion in helping Canadians move.

As part of the campaign, CLIF® will donate $30,000 CAD to the P.K. Subban Foundation to create positive change and encourage movement in all forms. The P.K. Subban Foundation's mission is to empower children and families by creating programs that support them during challenging times in their lives.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with CLIF and further support The P.K. Subban Foundation," says Hockey Player P.K. Subban. "To me, movement is all about inspiring change and with CLIF's donation, we'll be able to create more programs that help Canadian families overcome barriers."

Starting in July, CLIF® will partner with unique and inspiring content creators on Instagram and highlight impactful stories to celebrate the beautiful ways we all move. The campaign will feature a wide range of movement, from a pick-up game of basketball and street dancing to kickboxing and strength training – all exuding positive energy.

To further capture and celebrate the beauty of movement, CLIF® will also partner with local Canadian artist, Stephanie McKay to create custom illustrations on Instagram of a variety of Canadian content creators exuding positive energy.

Clif Bar & Company continues to be on the move toward doubling its business and doubling its positive impact on the world with other key initiatives. Widely known for crafting nutritious energy food like CLIF BAR® and for using plant-based ingredients and prioritizing organic and sustainable sourcing practices, CLIF® offers a diverse portfolio of products fit for a range of movement including CLIF® Kid Zbar, CLIF® BUILDERS, CLIF® Nut Butter Bar and the newly introduced CLIF BAR® Minis and CLIF® BUILDERS Minis. Other transformations at Clif Bar include rounding out the executive leadership team with the hiring of Chief Innovation Officer Rizal Hamdallah, Chief Commercial Officer Shaunte Mears-Watkins, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer Hari Avula, Executive Vice President of Applied Technology and Insights Jennifer Bentz, and Senior Vice President of Impact and Communications Roma McCaig.

For more information on Let's Move the World, visit clifbar.ca and follow along with #LetsMoveTheWorld on @CLIFBar.

About Clif Bar & Company

For nearly 30 years, Clif Bar & Company has crafted nutritious and organic food for CLIF®, CLIF Kid®, and CLIF BUILDERS® brands. Family- and employee-owned, Clif Bar is committed to sustaining its people, community, planet, brands, and business. For more information, please visit www.clifbar.ca, check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About The P.K. Subban Foundation

The P.K. Subban Foundation's mission is to empower children and families by creating programs that support them during challenging times in their lives. We believe that the opportunities and potential of our children should not be shaped by adverse barriers. Since its inception in 2014, the P.K. Subban Foundation has accomplished several major milestones. In September 2015, Subban pledged $10 million dollars to the Montreal Children's Hospital, which marked the largest donation to ever be made by a Canadian athlete. In October 2017, P.K. Subban teamed up with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Predators Foundation to launch Blue-line Buddies, a program that brings together underprivileged youth, low income families and law enforcement.

SOURCE Clif Bar & Company

For further information: David Dwyer, [email protected], 647-828-0140