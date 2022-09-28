MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ClickSpace, Canada's leading e-commerce hub is opening its doors in celebration of small business month. Local entrepreneurs are invited to discover its breadth of services on October 6 and 7 as part of a unique open house event at its District Central headquarters.

"It is Canada's first hub dedicated to e-commerce. ClickSpace aims to be an example of innovation." Tweet this

The new 13,500 square foot mega complex with a multitude of integrated services offers small and medium-sized businesses space for collaborative work, professional services, as well as optimized order fulfillment services; ClickSpace is a solution for local e-commerce entrepreneurs who want to make their mark online. Its mission is simple: help propel e-commerce entrepreneurs in a modern, collaborative workspace with all the resources they require to reach their full potential.

Simon Berman, a Montreal-based entrepreneur and co-founder of ClickSpace is excited to open ClickSpace's doors to the general public: "It is Canada's first hub dedicated to e-commerce. With ClickSpace we aim to be an example of innovation and a key player in the economic recovery, in particular by supporting entrepreneurs whose e-commerce activities were developed during the pandemic."

An Event for Professional Growth and Celebration

Throughout the October 6-7 event, participants will be invited to join special activities and to receive a complimentary LinkedIn profile photo session. The Ladies who Launch event for female entrepreneurs, sponsored by Scotiabank Women's Initiative, will feature renowned businesswoman and media personality Danièle Henkel (Henkel Media), along with founders Virginie Roy (Proud Diamond), Laura Nezri (Maison Tess) and Hanna Hajilou (A La Table by Hanna). As for Midday Squares co-founder Jake Karls, he will be leading an interactive conversation on the power of storytelling and authenticity in brand building. The open house will also bring participants together for a happy hour cocktail networking event hosted on ClickSpace's outdoor co-working space and rooftop terrace.

A One-of-a-Kind Model to Help E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Succeed

More than a co-working space, ClickSpace stands out for the scope and flexibility of its fulfillment and storage services, all integrated within office spaces with quality professional services and a dynamic business community. Management services for inventory, warehousing, integrating online platforms, order processing and shipping and handling, among others, are all offered at accessible prices to support new start-ups and small businesses. The contributions of 3DM , a logistics solutions partner, positions ClickSpace as a unique model within the country.

Adapted Workspaces

The workloft spaces have everything that entrepreneurs need to help their e-commerce businesses grow, including reserved private office spaces with storage spaces inside, conference rooms, and a hybrid event, content creation and podcasting studio. They can also be adapted according to the needs of online businesses, no matter how many employees they have or need. Entrepreneurs who only want to have an official business address can use the "virtual address" and take advantage of ClickSpace's reception services.

A Community and Key Partners

ClickSpace's hand selected partners have been tasked to support ClickSpace members and offer exclusive à la carte professional services and expertise. Whether it's design, logistics management or marketing, these partners are able to respond to e-commerce businesses' needs thanks to their expertise.

Furthermore, becoming a ClickSpace member also means joining a group of individuals and teams who become the ClickSpace community. Educational resources such as seminars, webinars and events with professionals, top-of-the-line services and seasoned mentors are also made available to members.

"Studies have shown that coworking is associated with increased work satisfaction and productivity for entrepreneurs. We've built ClickSpace upon these findings and we want entrepreneurs to think of our space as a tool of empowerment towards their success in this sharing economy," explained Margaux Chetrit, ClickSpace's managing director.

About ClickSpace

ClickSpace is a digital and physical community where e-commerce businesses come to receive the support they need to succeed at every stage of their growth. Born into the heart of District Central, ClickSpace was built to better serve Montreal's established and growing e-commerce businesses. Its state-of-the-art facilities were designed to offer end-to-end solutions for entrepreneurs under one roof, including flexible office and co-working space, storage, a podcast and content creation studio, order fulfillment and logistics, as well as a collection of partner services. To learn more, visit https://clickspace.ca/en/

