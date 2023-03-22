The exclusive space was built to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey, from early-stage startups to established businesses looking to expand. It includes amenities such as, bright, airy private offices, meeting rooms, a shared kitchen space, a rooftop lounge; as well as a podcast and photography studio and a 3PL logistics and fulfillment service. This project was conceived to give women in business equal access to opportunities to permit them to thrive in a safe and supportive environment among a community of peers and mentors. The members will also benefit from a calendar full of engaging programming and educational workshops, as well as subsidized pricing for all services.

This space marks a second collaboration between Clickspace and The Scotiabank Women Initiative. The initial partnership helped debut the successful Ladies Who Launch event series for women entrepreneurs featuring guest speakers like Canadian women business leaders Daniele Henkel (Henkel Media) and Virginie Roy (Proud Diamond).

"We are thrilled to partner with The Scotiabank Women Initiative and bring the Ladies Who Launch event series to life in a new and innovative way," said Margaux Chetrit, managing director of Clickspace. "ClickSpace is more than just an office - it's a business community where women can come together to network, collaborate, grow their businesses and have the confidence to speak their mind."

"We are proud to be a partner of this space for women, and we believe it will make a significant impact on women entrepreneurs in Montreal," said Ana Marinescu, senior manager of The Scotiabank Women Initiative in Québec. "The Scotiabank Women Initiative is committed to supporting women-owned and women-led businesses. Clickspace was a natural extension of that commitment and we believe this space is an important step in advancing our joint mission of creating more opportunities for women to succeed."

The exclusive office space is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. The women's space is currently accepting membership applications from women entrepreneurs in Montreal. With its top-tier amenities and support, the space promises to be a valuable resource for women looking to take their businesses to the next level. For more information on the space, including membership options and pricing, please visit: https://clickspace.ca/clickspace-for-her/

About Clickspace

ClickSpace is a digital and physical community where e-commerce businesses come to receive the support they need to succeed at every stage of their growth. Its state-of-the-art facilities, located in District Central, the heart of Montreal's fashion district, offer end-to-end solutions for entrepreneurs, including flexible office and co-working space, storage, a podcast and content creation studio, order fulfillment and logistics, as well as a collection of partner services.

Clickspace is a project of Avenir Realty and Montreal Mini-Storage and is conveniently situated in 1 Chabanel . Join our thriving community and take your e-commerce business to the next level with ClickSpace .

About The Scotiabank Women Initiative

The Scotiabank Women Initiative is a signature program designed to increase economic opportunity for our clients who identify as women or non-binary to be successful, now and in the future. This globally expanding, unique offering helps thousands of women pursue their best professional and financial futures by providing unbiased access to capital and tailored solutions, bespoke specialized education, holistic advisory services and mentorship. Whether supporting women to take their careers and businesses further, collaborating with inclusion-focused leaders and companies, providing women-owned and women-led businesses with equitable access to funding or helping women take charge of their finances, The Scotiabank Women Initiative breaks down barriers to empower women to succeed on their own terms.

SOURCE Clickspace

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Clickspace, Margaux Chetrit, [email protected], 514 761-6035; The Scotiabank Women Initiative, Mathieu Beaudoin, [email protected], 437 855-1652