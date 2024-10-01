MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Click & Mortar, a Montreal-based digital marketing agency, has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail. This prestigious list highlights 400 companies nationwide that have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past three years.

Ranked 141st, Click & Mortar achieved a remarkable three-year revenue growth exceeding 300%. The agency attributes its rapid expansion to an innovative approach to online marketing, emphasizing advanced expertise in data science and performance marketing.

"As one of the few Quebec agencies on this list, we're thrilled to be recognized on a national level," said Alex Bigras-Lauzon, Partner at Click & Mortar. "This honour reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to building strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with our clients."

Founded in 2016 by Gabriel Tassé and Olivier J. Bergeron, the agency has distinguished itself by staying at the forefront of technological and social advancements in the digital world. Their unique blend of performance marketing, data marketing, and digital creativity has attracted major Canadian clients such as Saputo, Sobeys and Nesto.

"Since day one, we've been moving forward without looking back," said Co-Founder and Partner Gabriel Tassé. "Our motivation isn't about winning awards; it's about earning the trust of our clients and tackling exciting new projects each year. Being named to this list—a goal I've had since I was 20—makes me realize that we've built something truly unique over the past eight years."

Click & Mortar's phenomenal growth is also attributed to its data-driven marketing strategies and the recruitment of professionals not traditionally found in marketing agencies, such as engineers and data scientists. This specialized expertise allows for deeper data analysis and the development of mathematical models tailored to clients' needs, leading to advanced insights into consumer behaviour and predictive analytics.

The agency is also a pioneer in developing models that enable data collection in compliance with new online privacy laws. Recognizing the importance of digital literacy, Click & Mortar launched a training program in 2022 to equip companies with the knowledge to collaborate effectively on cutting-edge data marketing initiatives.

This national recognition by The Globe and Mail is set to elevate Click & Mortar's profile beyond Quebec. With ambitions extending across Canada, the agency is poised to make a significant impact on the digital marketing landscape.

