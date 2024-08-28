MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Cleo, a company specializing in charging solutions for electric commercial fleets, is making its first major foray into the parcel delivery market by joining forces with Purolator in support of its ambitious energy transition.

Chosen for its expertise and turnkey service, Cleo will carry out the design, installation, commissioning and grid connection of Purolator's movable charging infrastructure in Anjou (Montréal) and Laval. A total of two Direct Current Fast Charging (Level 3) and fifty Level 2 charging stations, along with power units, will be installed at these sites. Purolator was looking for a modular, scalable solution that would allow for rapid deployment and relocation of the infrastructure as needed.

Upon project completion, Cleo will continue to support Purolator's charging operations through its smart charging management platform and infrastructure maintenance service. The platform will specifically enhance reliability and optimize operating costs at Purolator's Anjou and Laval sites.

An electric transition that's already well underway

In 2023, Purolator announced a record investment of $1 billion to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 42 per cent by 2030. This includes the purchase of approximately 3,000 last-mile delivery trucks and the electrification of more than 60 facilities across the country. Through its decarbonization roadmap, Purolator expects to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by close to 70,000 metric tons by 2030.

Quotes

"We are thrilled to contribute to Purolator's decarbonization efforts. As a leader in transportation and courier services, Purolator's influence will encourage other industry players, both small and large, to embark on their own green transition — an endeavour that aligns perfectly with Cleo's mission."

- Emmanuelle Toussaint, VP Commercial at Cleo

"Collaborating with organizations like Cleo that are focused on making a positive impact on our environment is critical to the success of our network electrification program in Quebec, and our overall decarbonization strategy. Furthermore, the flexible design of Cleo's turnkey charging stations solution and dedicated support team are key to achieving our unique operational needs."

- Chris Henry, Director, National Fleet, Purolator

About Cleo Innovations

Cleo's mission is to accelerate the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets by supporting operators to ensure a smooth transition. From charging infrastructure design to the dynamic management of daily charging, Cleo, now part of Polara, proposes tailored solutions, independent expertise and customized support to ensure the reliability of charging operations and a successful and sustainable energy transition.

