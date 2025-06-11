MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Altium Wealth Architecture, a distinguished independent multi-family office headquartered in Montreal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clément Chenneveau as Client Advisor*, Wealth Management. This strategic addition underscores Altium's commitment to delivering bespoke wealth management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and sophisticated investors.

Clément Chenneveau, Client Advisor*, Wealth Management, Altium Wealth Architecture Inc. (CNW Group/Altium Architechture de Patrimoine Inc.)

With nearly a decade of experience advising affluent clients—including multigenerational families, C-suite executives, successful entrepreneurs, and institutional investors—Clément brings a comprehensive background in asset management, capital markets, and private wealth advisory. His tenure at leading Canadian wealth management firms has honed his expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes.

At Altium, Clément will leverage his deep expertise to craft and implement intricate wealth strategies, collaborating closely with Altium's dedicated Investment Management team as well as specialists in fields such as tax and insurance. He will play a pivotal role in expanding Altium's presence in Montreal and fortifying relationships with entrepreneurial families across Quebec and Canada.

"The addition of Clément to our team reflects a clear commitment to strengthening our presence in Quebec and providing even more tailored support to the families we serve, both here and across Canada. His proven expertise, combined with our integrated approach centered on family, investments, and business, will help enhance our wealth architecture while staying true to the values that guide us", explains Sam Younès, President and CEO of Altium.

"Joining Altium enables me to continue delivering what I've always aimed to offer: independent, sophisticated advice that truly aligns with the wealth management needs of today's ultra-high-net-worth families. We go well beyond traditional portfolio management—what we offer is a comprehensive architecture of family wealth", said Clément.

About Altium Wealth Architecture

Based in Montreal and founded in 2013, Altium Wealth Architecture Inc. is an independent multi-family office specializing in multigenerational wealth management and investment management for entrepreneurial families, founders and private foundations. Its mission is to provide an integrated, rigorous, and tailored approach, enabling clients to preserve, grow, and transfer their wealth for generations to come. www.altium.ca

*Reactivation of registration pending. Until his registration is reactivated, Clément will work closely with Altium's registrants and will not perform any act requiring a registration.

