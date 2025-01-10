CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. TO HOST VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will host a virtual Town Hall Forum on February 4, 2025 at 12:00 pm ET (10:00 am MT) to provide shareholders a corporate update. Following Clearview's presentation, board members and management will be available to answer questions during a Q&A session.

Further particulars of the Town Hall Forum, including registration instructions and web link will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

