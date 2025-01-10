CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. TO HOST VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

News provided byClearview Resources Ltd.
Jan 10, 2025, 18:15 ET
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will host a virtual Town Hall Forum on February 4, 2025 at 12:00 pm ET (10:00 am MT) to provide shareholders a corporate update. Following Clearview's presentation, board members and management will be available to answer questions during a Q&A session.
Further particulars of the Town Hall Forum, including registration instructions and web link will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD.
1350, 734 – 7th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 3P8
Telephone: (403) 265-3503 Facsimile: (403) 265-3506
Email: [email protected] Website: www.clearviewres.com
ROD HUME BRIAN KOHLHAMMER
President & CEO V.P. Finance & CFO
