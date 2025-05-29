CLEARVIEW REPORTS 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Financial



Three months ended ($ thousands except per share amounts) Mar. 31 2025 Mar. 31 2024 % Change Oil and natural gas sales 4,992 5,530 (10) Adjusted funds flow (1) 679 1,179 (42) Per share – basic (2) 0.06 0.10 (40) Per share – diluted (2) 0.06 0.10 (40) Cash provided by operating activities 1,701 1,198 42 Per share – basic 0.14 0.10 40 Per share - diluted 0.14 0.10 40 Net earnings (loss) (1,016) (1,092) (7) Per share – basic (0.09) (0.09) - Per share - diluted (0.09) (0.09) - Net (debt) surplus (1) 2,981 3,339 (11) Average shares outstanding 11,801 11,763 -

(1) "Adjusted funds flow" and "net debt" are capital management measures that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release. (2) Supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.

Production



Three months ended

Mar. 31 2025 Mar. 31 2024 % Change Oil – bbl/d 354 361 (2) Natural gas liquids – bbl/d 335 431 (22) Total liquids – bbl/d 689 792 (13) Natural gas – mcf/d 4,199 5,048 (17) Total – boe/d 1,389 1,634 (15)

Realized sales prices (1)



Three months ended

Mar. 31 2025 Mar. 31 2024 % Change Oil – $/bbl 91.41 88.80 3 NGLs – $/bbl 39.16 38.02 3 Natural gas – $/mcf 2.37 2.44 (3) Total – $/boe 39.93 37.19 7

(1) Supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.

Netback analysis (1)



Three months ended Barrel of oil equivalent ($/boe) Mar. 31 2025 Mar. 31 2024 % Positive

(Negative) Realized sales price 39.93 37.19 7 Royalties (3.83) (4.48) 15 Processing income 0.41 1.13 (64) Transportation (2.36) (2.15) (10) Operating (22.75) (20.10) (13) Operating netback (2) 11.40 11.59 (2) Realized gain (loss) – financial instruments - 1.56 (100) General and administrative (5.97) (4.71) (27) Cash finance costs (2) 0.01 (0.51) 102 Corporate netback (2) 5.44 7.93 (31)

(1) % Positive (Negative) is expressed as being positive (better performance in the category) or negative (reduced performance in the category) in relation to operating netback, corporate netback and net earnings. (2) Non-IFRS measure or ratio that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures or ratios of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was down 15% to an average of 1,389 boe/d versus the comparative first three months of 2024 at 1,634 boe/d. The decrease was primarily due to lower natural gas production as a result of normal declines, production back-out, third party infrastructure maintenance and miscellaneous well downtime due to very cold weather in February. Lower natural gas production led to reduced natural gas liquids volumes being produced as well due to the liquids-rich nature of the Company's natural gas production. These decreases were partially offset by the acquisition in the second quarter of 2024 of low decline oil production.

Adjusted funds flow(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $0.7 million ($0.06 per basic share(3)), a decrease of 42% compared to 2024. Capital expenditures(2) for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.2 million, primarily on the construction of a compressor project in the Northville area. The Company also paid a distribution of $1.8 million to its shareholders as a return of capital in the quarter.

Clearview had a net surplus outstanding of $3.0 million at March 31, 2025, which included cash on hand of $5.3 million, a working capital deficit of $1.1 million, no borrowings from its lender and the Company's convertible debentures of $1.2 million. Clearview's net surplus decreased from $5.2 million at December 31, 2024, as a result of the distribution paid to shareholders in March 2025 and capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2025 being greater than adjusted funds flow.

Notes (1) Capital management measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release. (2) Non-IFRS measure or ratio that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures or ratios of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release. (3) Supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures of other entities. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within this press release.

OPERATIONS

Production in the first quarter of 2025 averaged 1,389 boe/d and was negatively impacted by production freeze-offs during the bitter cold temperatures experienced in February, as well as production back-out at Northville. Production downtime experienced in the first quarter of 2025 was approximately 140 boe/d.

As a result of the disposition of certain underutilized infrastructure assets in the second quarter at its 100% owned Northville property in West Central Alberta for gross proceeds of $10.8 million, the Company commenced infrastructure modifications in the third quarter of 2024 for some of its natural gas production in the area. This was the first of three projects related to a low-pressure inlet to ensure Clearview's ability to produce its natural gas at Northville, partially mitigating the previously mentioned production back-out. The Company commenced construction activities on the 100% owned low-pressure inlet compression project in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioned the unit in late April 2025. The third and final field booster compression project was commissioned in mid-May. All projects were completed on time and on budget. Following the completion of infrastructure maintenance on the Nova Gas Transmission system in April and May of 2025, impacting available capacity for the Company's Northville and Pembina properties, corporate production over the past two weeks has averaged approximately 1,600 boe/d based on field estimates.

ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

Clearview is also pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 28, 2025 (the "Meeting") were duly passed. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting was set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2025 (the "Circular").

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, the six nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Rod Hume 8,491,040 253,818 David Vankka 8,491,040 253,818 Bruce Francis 8,557,376 187,482 Edward (Ted) McFeely 8,660,603 84,255 Steven Glover 8,644,841 100,017 Craig Hauer 8,644,841 100,017

Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed to serve as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, with the voting results as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld 8,618,979 125,879

Advance Notice Bylaw

By way of ordinary resolution, the shareholders approved Clearview's advance notice bylaw at the Meeting, with the voting results as follows:

Votes For Votes Against 8,312,117 432,741

STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING PROCESS

Clearview continues to work with its financial advisor, ATB Securities Inc., in connection with its strategic repositioning process ("Strategic Process") announced on March 25, 2025. The Company does not intend to comment further with respect to the Strategic Process unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Clearview also cautions that there are no guarantees that the Strategic Process will result in any particular transaction, which may include, but are not limited to, a corporate sale, a corporate merger or takeover, public listing of shares, asset dispositions or an asset acquisition or reorganization. The Company will continue to operate its business as usual as it undertakes this Strategic Process.

Clearview would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support as we evaluate our internal development plans and external opportunities to grow production volumes and adjusted funds flow towards providing liquidity for shareholders.

Clearview's March 31, 2025 interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.clearviewres.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD.

1350, 734 – 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3P8



Email: [email protected] Website: www.clearviewres.com



ROD HUME BRIAN KOHLHAMMER President & CEO V.P. Finance & CFO

Non-IFRS Measures

Throughout this press release and other materials disclosed by the Company, Clearview uses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-IFRS and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-IFRS and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of Clearview's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-IFRS and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze Clearview's business performance.

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

Adjusted funds flow represents cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating non-cash working capital and decommissioning expenditures. The Company considers this metric as a key measure that demonstrates the ability of the Company's continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment, to repay debt and return capital to shareholders. Management believes that this measure provides an insightful assessment of the Company's operations on a continuing basis by eliminating the actual settlements of decommissioning obligations, the timing of which is discretionary. Adjusted funds flow should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. Clearview's determination of adjusted funds flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Clearview also presents adjusted funds flow per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. Please refer to Note 15(d) "Capital Management" in Clearview's March 31, 2025 interim financial statements for additional disclosure on Adjusted Funds Flow.

Net Debt

Clearview closely monitors its capital structure with a goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet to fund the future growth of the Company. The Company monitors net debt as part of its capital structure. The Company uses net debt (current assets, excluding financial derivatives, less current liabilities, excluding financial derivatives, less convertible debentures) to assess financial strength, capacity to finance future development and to assist in assessing the liquidity of the Company. Please refer to Note 15(d) "Capital Management" in Clearview's March 31, 2025 interim financial statements for additional disclosure on Net Debt.

Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures equal additions to property, plant & equipment and additions to exploration & evaluation assets. Clearview considers capital expenditures to be a useful measure of adjusted funds flow used for capital reinvestment. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to capital expenditures is additions to property, plant & equipment and additions to exploration & evaluation assets.

Cash Finance Costs

Cash finance costs is calculated as finance costs less accretion of decommission obligations and accretion of convertible debenture discount. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to cash finance costs is finance costs. A reconciliation of cash finance costs to finance costs is set out below:





Three months ended ($ thousands)

Mar. 31 2025 Mar. 31 2024

Finance costs

152 215

Accretion of decommissioning obligations and convertible debentures

(153) (139)

Cash finance costs

(1) 76













Cash Finance Costs per boe

Cash finance costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash finance costs by total production volumes sold in the period. Management considers cash finance costs per boe an important measure to evaluate the Company's cost of debt financing relative to the Company's corporate netback per boe.

Operating Netback per boe

Operating netback per boe is calculated by dividing operating netback by total production volumes sold in the period. Operating netback equals oil and natural gas sales plus processing income, less royalties, transportation expenses and operating expenses. Management considers operating netback per boe an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

Corporate Netback per boe

Corporate netback per boe is calculated as operating netback less general and administrative expenses and finance costs, plus/(minus) realized gains (losses) on financial instruments, minus (plus) other costs (income), plus accretion of decommissioning obligations and convertible debentures divided by total production volumes sold in the period. Management considers corporate netback per boe an important measure to assist management and investors in assessing Clearview's overall cash profitability.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow per share is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the basic weighted average common shares.

Adjusted funds flow per diluted share is comprised of adjusted funds flow divided by the diluted weighted average common shares.

Realized sales price – oil is comprised of light crude oil commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's oil production.

Realized sales price – ngl is comprised of natural gas liquids commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's ngl production.

Realized sales price – natural gas is comprised of natural gas commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's natural gas production.

Realized sales price – total is comprised of oil and natural gas sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, before deduction of transportation costs and excluding gains and losses on financial instruments, divided by the Company's total production on a boe basis.

Boe means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. The term "boe" may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6: 1, using a conversion on a 6: 1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

Bbl barrel Boe barrel of oil equivalent Mbbl thousands of barrels Mboe thousands of barrels of oil equivalent MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent mcf thousand cubic feet MMbtu millions of British thermal units MMcf million cubic feet

SOURCE Clearview Resources Ltd.