CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. REPORTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 CORPORATE RESERVES INFORMATION

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2021 year end reserves information.

HIGHLIGHTS

Increased Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves by 16% to 5.8 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMboe"), while Total Proved ("TP") and Total Proved Plus Probable ("P+P") reserves increased by 20% to 12.6 MMboe and 12% to 21.7 MMboe, respectively;

Increased net present values (discounted at 10%, before tax) in the PDP, TP, and P+P categories by 69% to $47.4 million ("MM"), 67% to $95.9 MM and 60% to $155.7 MM, respectively;

("MM"), 67% to MM and 60% to MM, respectively; Achieved Finding and Development ("F&D") costs (1) on an efficient reactivation and optimization program in 2021 of $1.35 /boe, $6.97 /boe and $1.17 /boe for PDP, TP and P+P reserves, respectively resulting in corresponding recycle ratios (using operating netback) of 12.6:1, 2.5:1, and 14.6:1;

on an efficient reactivation and optimization program in 2021 of /boe, /boe and /boe for PDP, TP and P+P reserves, respectively resulting in corresponding recycle ratios (using operating netback) of 12.6:1, 2.5:1, and 14.6:1; Achieved three-year Finding, Development, Acquisition and Disposition ("F,D&A") costs (1) of $4.55 /boe in the PDP category, and $7.18 /boe and $6.06 /boe in the TP and P+P categories, respectively;

of /boe in the PDP category, and /boe and /boe in the TP and P+P categories, respectively; Replaced 2021 annual average production of 2,119 boe/d by 2.0 times, 3.8 times, and 3.9 times in the PDP, TP and P+P categories, respectively; and

Increased the Company's PDP reserve life index(1) to 7.5 years at December 31, 2021 from 7.1 years at December 31, 2020 .

(1) F&D, F,D&A and reserve life index do not have standardized meanings. See "Oil & Gas Advisories" in this press release.

YEAR END 2021 RESERVE INFORMATION

McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"), the Company's independent petroleum engineering firm, has evaluated 100% of Clearview's crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves (all located in Canada) as at December 31, 2021 and prepared a reserves report dated March 14, 2022 (the "McDaniel Report") in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH"). Consistent with the prior year's reserve report, the Company used a three consultant (McDaniel, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and Sproule) average commodity price forecast dated January 1, 2022 ("Price Forecast") in the evaluation. Full reserves data disclosure as required under NI 51-101 will be included in Clearview's Annual Information Form to be filed on SEDAR by April 30, 2022. The 2021 financial information in this press release is currently unaudited.

RESERVES

The following table is a breakdown of the Company's reserves information, estimated using the Price Forecast and forecast costs, as detailed in the McDaniel Report at December 31, 2021.

Reserves

Light & Medium Crude Oil Conventional Natural Gas(3) Natural Gas Liquids(4) Total Oil Equivalent(5) Reserves Category Gross(1)

(Mbbl) Net(2)

(Mbbl) Gross(1)

(MMcf) Net(2)

(MMcf) Gross(1)

(Mbbl) Net(2)

(Mbbl) Gross(1)

(Mboe) Net(2)

(Mboe) Proved















Developed Producing 1,220 1,085 19,287 17,280 1,379 1,100 5,813 5,065 Non-Producing 154 140 977 886 60 47 377 334 Undeveloped 2,708 2,372 18,196 16,552 692 566 6,433 5,696 Total Proved 4,082 3,596 38,460 34,718 2,131 1,713 12,623 11,095 Probable 1,744 1,443 31,269 28,427 2,117 1,772 9,073 7,952 Total Proved + Probable 5,826 5,039 69,730 63,145 4,248 3,484 21,696 19,047

(1) Gross reserves are defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interests owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Gross reserves. (2) Net reserves are defined as the working, net carried, and royalty interest reserves after deduction of all applicable burdens/royalties. (3) Includes solution gas. (4) Includes ethane, propane, butane, pentane, and condensate. (5) Oil equivalent ("boe") amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).

NET PRESENT VALUE OF FUTURE NET REVENUE

The estimated future net revenues associated with Clearview's reserves at December 31, 2021, based on the Price Forecast, are summarized in the following table.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue

Before Income Taxes Discounted at %/year (MM$) After Income Taxes Discounted at %/year (MM$)

Before

Tax

10.0%(1)

($/boe) Reserves Category 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20%

Proved























Developed Producing 42.1 51.5 47.4 42.2 37.8 42.1 51.5 47.4 42.2 37.8

9.35 Non-Producing 10.1 7.0 5.2 3.9 3.1 10.1 7.0 5.2 3.9 3.1

15.46 Undeveloped 106.0 67.3 43.4 28.5 18.9 95.3 61.2 39.8 26.3 17.5

7.62 Total Proved 158.2 125.8 95.9 74.7 59.9 147.5 119.8 92.3 72.5 58.4

8.65 Total Probable 151.6 91.6 59.8 41.3 29.7 116.8 69.8 45.1 30.9 22.1

7.51 Total Proved + Probable 309.9 217.4 155.7 116.0 89.6 264.3 189.5 137.4 103.4 80.5

8.17

(1) Unit Values using Net reserves, using a discount rate of 10% and calculated before deducting future income tax expenses. (2) Future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, costs arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs. The net present values of future net revenues disclosed are not a measure of fair market value.

TOTAL FUTURE NET REVENUE (UNDISCOUNTED) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

The table below summarizes the elements of future net revenue estimated using the Price Forecast and forecast costs without discount.















Future Net

Revenue













Before After





Operating Development ADR(3) Income Income Income Reserves Revenue(1) Royalties(2) Costs Costs Costs Taxes Taxes Taxes Category MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ MM$ Total Proved 568.7 64.0 200.6 101.2 44.7 10.7 158.2 147.5 Total Proved + Probable 928.1 107.1 316.4 147.1 47.7 45.6 309.9 264.3

(1) Includes all product revenues and other revenues as forecast (2) Royalties include Crown, freehold, and overriding royalties. (3) Abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs.

RESERVES RECONCILIATION

Changes between the Company Gross reserve estimates made as at December 31, 2021 and the prior-year estimates, made as at December 31, 2020, using the three consultant average forecast prices and costs at the respective dates are summarized in the table below.



Proved



Total

Developed Total Total Proved +

Producing Proved Probable Probable Light and Medium Crude Oil (Mbbl)







December 31, 2020 1,271 4,300 2,088 6,388 Extensions and Improved Recovery 9 9 1 11 Technical Revisions (39) (532) (99) (631) Economic Factors 148 474 (247) 227 Production (169) (169) - (169) December 31, 2021 1,220 4,082 1,744 5,826









Conventional Natural Gas(1) (MMcf)







December 31, 2020 16,777 29,348 30,090 59,438 Extensions and Improved Recovery 236 236 (101) 135 Technical Revisions 3,247 6,067 3,661 9,728 Economic Factors 1,639 5,422 (2,381) 3,041 Production (2,613) (2,613) - (2,613) December 31, 2021 19,287 38,460 31,269 69,730









Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl)







December 31, 2020 948 1,300 1,833 3,133 Extensions and Improved Recovery 20 20 (6) 14 Technical Revisions 450 553 515 1,068 Economic Factors 129 427 (225) 202 Production (169) (169) - (169) December 31, 2021 1,379 2,131 2,117 4,248









Total (Mboe)(2)







December 31, 2020 5,015 10,491 8,936 19,427 Extensions and Improved Recovery 69 69 (22) 47 Technical Revisions 953 1,032 1,027 2,059 Economic Factors 550 1,804 (868) 936 Production (773) (773) - (773) December 31, 2021 5,813 12,623 9,073 21,696

(1) Conventional natural gas includes solution gas. (2) Barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. BOE amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).

PRICING ASUMPTIONS

The following table summarizes the Price Forecast.

3 Consultant Average (McDaniel, GLJ and Sproule) Summary of Price Forecasts January 1, 2022



















Oil(1) Natural Gas Liquids(1) Natural Gas(1)













Cond. & Alberta

US/CAN

Edmonton





Natural AECO

Exchange

Light Ethane Propane Butanes Gasolines Spot Inflation(2) Rate Year $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl $/MMBtu % $US/$CAN 2022 86.82 11.48 43.38 57.49 91.85 3.56 0.0 0.797 2023 80.73 10.33 35.92 50.17 85.53 3.21 2.3 0.797 2024 78.01 9.81 34.62 48.53 82.98 3.05 2.0 0.797 2025 79.57 10.01 35.31 49.50 84.63 3.11 2.0 0.797 2026 81.16 10.22 36.02 50.49 86.33 3.17 2.0 0.797 2027 82.78 10.42 36.74 51.50 88.05 3.23 2.0 0.797 2028 84.44 10.64 37.47 52.53 89.82 3.30 2.0 0.797 2029 86.13 10.86 38.22 53.58 91.61 3.36 2.0 0.797 2030 87.85 11.08 38.99 54.65 93.44 3.43 2.0 0.797 2031 89.61 11.31 39.77 55.74 95.32 3.50 2.0 0.797 2032 91.40 11.54 40.56 56.86 97.22 3.57 2.0 0.797 2033 93.23 11.77 41.37 57.99 99.17 3.64 2.0 0.797 2034 95.09 12.00 42.20 59.15 101.15 3.71 2.0 0.797 2035 96.99 12.24 43.05 60.34 103.17 3.79 2.0 0.797 2036 98.93 12.49 43.91 61.54 105.24 3.86 2.0 0.797 Thereafter +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr +2%/yr 2.0 0.797

(1) This summary table identifies benchmark reference pricing schedules (in Canadian dollars) that apply to Clearview and the McDaniel Report. (2) Inflation rates for forecasting prices and costs. (3) Clearview's weighted average prices for 2021 were $79.65/bbl for crude oil, $3.89/Mcf for natural gas and $44.03/bbl for natural gas liquids.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table summarizes the escalated future development costs ("FDC") deducted in the estimation of future net revenue.



2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Remaining Total Total Proved













Undiscounted 546 6,670 20,233 37,746 35,976 - 101,172 Discounted @ 10.0% 528 5,933 16,123 27,922 23,952 - 74,459 Total Proved + Probable













Undiscounted 846 9,320 38,544 55,028 43,375 - 147,113 Discounted @ 10.0% 809 8,150 30,094 39,974 28,693 - 107,719

FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS

Finding and Development costs(1) and Finding, Development, Acquisition and Disposition costs(1) for the year ended 2021 and the average for the most recent 3 years are summarized in the table below. F&D and F,D&A costs are indicators of the Company's efficiency in deploying capital to develop reserves.



2021 2019 - 2021 Totals/Average

PDP TP P+P PDP TP P+P Capital Invested (M$) 2,107 2,107 2,107 4,219 4,219 4,219 Change in FDC related to Additions(2) (M$) 22 18,132 1,449 22 (3,930) (14,236) Total related to Additions(2) (M$) 2,129 20,239 3,556 4,242 289 (10,016)













Acquisitions (M$) - - - 9,021 9,021 9,021 Dispositions (M$) - - - (293) (293) (293) Change in FDC related to Acquisitions (M$) - - - - 20,427 34,832 Change in FDC related to Dispositions (M$) - - - - - - Total Capital Invested(3) (M$) 2,129 20,239 3,556 12,969 29,444 33,543













Discoveries, Extensions & Imp. Recovery (mboe) 69 69 47 103 254 280 Technical Revisions(4), Economic Factors (mboe) 1,503 2,836 2,995 2,057 1,936 1,861 Total Reserve Additions(5) (mboe) 1,572 2,905 3,042 2,160 2,191 2,141













Acquisitions (mboe) - - - 710 1,930 3,422 Dispositions (mboe) - - - (21) (21) (32) Total Reserve Changes(6) (mboe) 1,572 2,905 3,042 2,849 4,100 5,531













F&D Costs(1)(7) ($/boe) $1.35 $6.97 $1.17 $1.96 $0.13 ($4.68) F,D&A Costs(1)(8) ($/boe) $1.35 $6.97 $1.17 $4.55 $7.18 $6.06

(1) "F&D Costs" and "F,D&A Costs" do not have standardized meanings and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in this press release. (2) Change in FDC related to reserves in the reconciliation categories extensions and improved recovery, discoveries, technical revisions and economic factors. (3) Total capital including field development capital, acquisitions, dispositions, land and total change in FDC. (4) Technical Revisions include category changes for reserves that were previously assigned non-producing reserves and moved to producing reserve categories. (5) Includes all reserve changes in the reserve reconciliation categories extensions and improved recovery, discoveries, technical revisions and economic factors. (6) Includes all changes to reserves in the reserve reconciliation excluding Production. (7) Includes changes in FDC related to additions. (8) Includes total changes in FDC, including Acquisitions and Dispositions.

RESERVE REPLACEMENT RATIO

Reserve replacement ratio is calculated as the total change in reserves excluding production (as per the reserve reconciliation) divided by the previous year's production. It reflects the extent to which the Company was able to replace the reserves that it produced and is summarized in the table below.



Proved

Total

Developed Total Proved +

Producing Proved Probable Reserve Changes(1) (Mboe) 1,572 2,905 3,042 2021 Production(2) (Mboe) 773 773 773 Reserve Replacement Ratio(3) 2.0 3.8 3.9

(1) Includes Extensions and Improved Recovery, Technical Revisions, Discoveries, Acquisitions, Dispositions and Economic Factors. (2) Average annual production for 2021 was 2,119 boe/d. (3) Reserve Replacement Ratio does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in this press release.

RECYCLE RATIO

Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the operating netback by the F,D&A Cost in that year. It compares the operating netback received for producing reserves to the cost of finding, developing and acquiring new reserves and is summarized in the table below.



Proved

Total

Developed Total Proved +

Producing Proved Probable Operating Netback(1) ($/boe) 17.08 17.08 17.08 F,D&A Cost(2) ($/boe) 1.35 6.97 1.17 Recycle Ratio(3) 12.6 2.5 14.6

(1) Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as the price received for a unit of production at a point in time and deducts from it all production costs, royalties and production taxes to find the cash netback to the producer from each barrel of oil or mcf of sales gas. It is presented here as the oil equivalent for all products, revenues, costs and taxes in 2021. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release. (2) F,D&A cost includes total capital and the total change in FDC. (3) "Recycle Ratio" does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in this press release.

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

Reserve Life Index is calculated as Company Gross reserves divided by annual production for the year indicated.



Proved

Total

Developed Total Proved +

Producing Proved Probable Company Gross Reserves (Mboe) 5,813 12,623 21,696 2021 Production(1) (Mboe) 773 773 773 Reserve Life Index (years)(2) 7.5 16.3 28.1

(1) Average annual production for 2021 was 2,119 boe/d. (2) "Reserve Life Index" does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in this press release.

OUTLOOK

Consistent with Clearview's strategy to continue to improve its financial standing by prioritizing debt repayment, the Company deployed only $2.1 million in capital spending, primarily towards production reactivation and optimization projects. Clearview continued to take advantage of government funded programs in 2021 to retire $0.7 million of decommissioning liabilities by receiving and utilizing $0.6 million of Site Rehabilitation Program grants and spending $0.3 million of its adjusted funds flow on abandonments and reclamation activities.

While net debt decreased to an estimated $9.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $13.2 million in the previous year, the Company still managed material increases to its proved developed producing reserves through its field capital program. This, combined with significant increases to commodity prices and the corresponding Price Forecast used in estimating reserves, has resulted in net present values in the proved developed producing category increasing by 69% over the previous year.

The Company continues to focus on debt repayment and has initiated a 2022 optimization and reactivation program, leveraging on the successful results of the 2021 program. Maintaining a strong producing asset base, as the Company retires its debt, is expected to support Clearview's objective to provide liquidity to its shareholders and other value-add initiatives in the near future. Results of the first optimization program for 2022 will be realized in the coming months.

Clearview's December 31, 2021 year-end audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are anticipated to be released on or about April 26, 2022. These filings will be available on the Company's website at www.clearviewres.com and SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com .

