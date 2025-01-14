CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES A DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update and declaration of a special distribution by return of capital.

OPERATIONS

As previously disclosed, production downtime due to unscheduled third-party turnarounds and maintenance continued from the third quarter of 2024 into October and November. This downtime primarily affected liquids-rich natural gas production with the benchmark AECO natural gas price averaging $1.28 per thousand cubic feet ("mcf") during these two months; prices not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was restored in late November. Based on field estimates, corporate production for December averaged approximately 1,580 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"). Production for the fourth quarter of 2024, based on field estimates, averaged approximately 1,390 boe/d.

As a result of the disposition of certain underutilized infrastructure assets in the second quarter at its 100% owned Northville property in West Central Alberta for gross proceeds of $10.8 million (the "Disposition"), the Company commenced infrastructure modifications in the third quarter for some of its natural gas production in the area. This was the first of three projects related to a low-pressure inlet to ensure Clearview's ability to produce its natural gas at Northville to the facility. The Company has commenced procurement and construction activities on the remaining two projects which will be completed in the first half of 2025.

The Company completed its abandonment and reclamation program for 2024. Clearview's spending requirement as mandated by the Alberta Energy Regulators Inventory Reduction Program was $0.6 million. Clearview's mandated spending requirement for 2025 is also $0.6 million.

SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Clearview is also pleased to announce its intention, subject to Shareholder Approval (as described below), to pay a special cash distribution of $1,770,344.70 (or $0.15 per common share of the Company (the "Common Shares")) to shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company by way of a return of capital (the "Return of Capital"). The Return of Capital will be funded out of the proceeds from the Disposition.

The ability of the Company to make the Return of Capital is subject to Shareholder approval of a special resolution under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) authorizing a reduction in the stated capital of the Common Shares in an amount equivalent to the amount to be returned pursuant to the Return of Capital (the "Shareholder Approval"). As such the Board of Directors of Clearview has resolved to hold a special meeting of shareholders on February 20, 2025 for shareholders to consider and, if determined advisable, approve a reduction in the stated capital of Clearview's common shares (the "Special Meeting"). The record date for determining Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Special Meeting has been fixed as the close of business on January 16, 2025.

Shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will receive detailed information about the requisitioned matters in the form of a management information circular in advance of the Special Meeting, which will be available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Special Meeting.

The current intention of the Company is to declare and pay the Return of Capital as soon as possible following the Shareholder Approval. If Shareholder Approval is not obtained, the Company will be unable to proceed with the Return of Capital as described and the amount, nature and timing of any alternative distribution to the Shareholders will need to be reconsidered and redetermined by Clearview.

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

Further to the Company's press release on January 10, 2025, Clearview is pleased to announce that the Company will host a virtual Town Hall Forum for Clearview shareholders on February 4, 2025 at 12:00 pm ET (10:00 am MT) to provide shareholders a corporate update and to answer the submitted questions during a Q&A session. To register for the Virtual Town Hall, please follow this link: https://dentons.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZhRDR-i3QAqOW1DJ6MTxlQ. Through registration, you will be sent the Zoom details required for attendance and be given the opportunity to submit questions.

OUTLOOK

Clearview's strategy remains focused on providing liquidity for its shareholders. The recent infrastructure and undeveloped land dispositions in the second and third quarters of 2024 have significantly improved the Company's financial position, eliminated the Company's debt, and built a strong cash position enabling Clearview to make a distribution to shareholders while also retaining cash on hand to take advantage of strategic opportunities. In conjunction, Clearview has continued to build relationships with capital providers, having recently closed a much lower cost credit facility with its new lender. These initiatives further advance Clearview towards achieving the Company's strategic goals.

Management and the Board of Directors continue to evaluate and explore opportunities in order to maximize shareholder value. The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support as we evaluate our internal development plans and external opportunities towards providing liquidity for shareholders.

