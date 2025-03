CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING PROCESS

CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") announces that in January 2025 Clearview formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") to review alternatives to enhance and/or maximize shareholder value. The strategic review being undertaken aims to consider all options that are in the best interests of the Company while exploring opportunities to provide liquidity to shareholders.

"Following recent successes whereby we eliminated the Company's debt, grew our proved developed producing net asset value per basic share to the highest it has been in a decade, and distributed two returns of capital to shareholders in a 15 month period (the first distributions since 2015), Clearview approaches this process from a position of strength," said Rod Hume, Chief Executive Officer of Clearview. "We believe it is timely to initiate a thorough strategic review of the opportunities and alternatives available to Clearview as a logical continuance of the pursuits that we have undertaken with a view to best position Clearview to maximize value."

The Company further announces the engagement of ATB Securities Inc. ("ATB") as exclusive financial advisor to assist the Special Committee in the consideration and possible pursuit of such opportunities and alternatives. ATB will report to the Special Committee and will work with Clearview's management and legal counsel, Dentons Canada LLP, in this process.

The Company has not yet determined a definitive timeline for the completion of this process and does not intend to comment further with respect to the process unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Clearview also cautions that there are no guarantees that the process will result in any particular transaction, which may include, but are not limited to, a corporate sale, a corporate merger or takeover, public listing of shares, asset dispositions or an asset acquisition or reorganization. The Company will continue to operate its business as usual as it undertakes this process.

The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support as we undertake this strategic review.

