CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

CALGARY, AB, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Richard Carl as a director of the Company effective April 8, 2024.

Lindsay Stollery Jephcott, Chair of the board of directors commented, "we extend our sincere gratitude to Richard for his service and contributions during his time on our board. In addition, we extend our gratitude for his contributions as long standing chair of the audit committee and as member of the compensation committee. Richard has been a valued member of Clearview for over fourteen years and his vision, commitment and dedication have been instrumental to the Company. We thank him for his unwavering service as a pivotal member of the Clearview team."

In addition and in connection with Mr. Carl's resignation, Clearview announces it has changed the composition of its audit and compensation committees. The Company appointed Bruce Francis to the compensation committee, Lindsay Stollery Jephcott to the audit committee and David Vankka as chair of the audit committee. Mr. Francis is "independent" of the Company within the meaning of applicable laws, rules, policies, guidelines and requirements as determined by the board of directors and Ms. Stollery Jephcott is "financially literate" and not "independent" within the meanings of National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees (the "Instrument"). The Company relies on the exemption from the independence requirement pursuant to sections 3.5 and 3.9 of the Instrument and Ms. Stollery Jephcott will serve on the audit committee until the earlier of (i) the next annual meeting of the Company; and (ii) the date that is six months from the date hereof. The board of directors has determined that the reliance on the exemption will not materially adversely affect the ability of the audit committee to act independently and to satisfy the other requirements of the Instrument.

