CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") announces that the Company experienced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted certain aspects of the business.

Upon learning of the incident, Clearview took steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact to the Company's data and operations. Independent cybersecurity experts have been retained to assist the Company in dealing with the matter in accordance with industry best practices.

Clearview is in the process of assessing the impact to the Company's operations. At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD.

2400 - 635 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 3M3

Telephone: (403) 265-3503 Facsimile: (403) 265-3506

Email: [email protected] Website: www.clearviewres.com

Rod Hume Brian Kohlhammer

President & CEO V.P. Finance & CFO

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the Company in light of information at the time the statement of made. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes the expected impact of the cyber security incident on Clearview's operations as well as plans to address the cyber security incident, and the safety and security of its supplier, customer or employee personal data. Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this press release is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Specifically, the forward-looking information herein are subject to the risk that the investigation of the cyber security breach is in its initial stages so the assessment of the potential impact could change over time as more information gathered. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking information is expressly qualified by the above statements. Clearview does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Clearview Resources Ltd.