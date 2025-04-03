CLEARVIEW ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION AND SCHEDULES SHAREHOLDER MEETING

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") announces today that it has called an annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") to be held on May 28, 2025, and announces certain changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

The Meeting

The Meeting is being announced further to the Company's March 20, 2025 press release which stated that Clearview received a formal request from Walter van Woudenberg, Harold Pine, Todd McAllister, and Ian MacKellar (the "Requisition Group") to requisition a meeting (the "Requisition").

Clearview's Board reviewed the Requisition, receiving advice from legal counsel, and determined it is in the best interests of the Company to hold only one shareholder meeting allowing the Requisition Group to propose their nominees to be considered at the Meeting. Among other considerations deliberated by the Board, this avoids the cost of holding both a separate special meeting and annual general meeting in extremely close proximity to one another and notably when the Requisition can be addressed at the Meeting.

Further details about the Meeting, the matters to be presented thereat, and how to vote will be made available to Shareholders in advance of the Meeting, including in a management information circular. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Meeting.

Director Resignation

In addition, Clearview wishes to advise that Lindsay Stollery Jephcott, director and Chair of the Board, has resigned from the Company to pursue other business endeavours, and Clearview accepted her resignation effective as of April 3, 2025.

"As a core member of our Board, Lindsay has been an invaluable member of our team and her dedication, leadership and hard work have left a significant mark on the Company. She will be missed, and we are grateful for her service to Clearview," said Rod Hume, President and CEO of Clearview.

At this time the Board does not intend on making any further changes to the composition of the Board or appointing a chair.

