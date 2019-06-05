Clearpool Group Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Joseph Wald, Brian Schaeffer, and Ray Ross, Co-Founders, Clearpool Group, joined Kevin Sampson, President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to open the market. Launched in 2014 and based in New York, Clearpool Group, Inc. is a provider of holistic electronic trading solutions and an independent agency broker-dealer. Clearpool announced the introduction of functionality to support Canadian equities trading via Clearpool's Algorithmic Management System (AMS), which includes a suite of configurable algorithms and smart routers with interlisted capabilities.