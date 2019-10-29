Clear success of the 11th Grand Forum of the Infrastructure Council

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Infrastructure Council is proud to position itself as a leader in this new era of development and support its 46 Major Partners involved in delivering 92% of Canada's more than 1 billion $ infrastructure projects.

Concerned about the importance of sustainable development issues, the Infrastructure Council had chosen for its Grand Forum the theme "environment and economic development". For the occasion, more than 40 experts from Canada, the United States, China, Brazil, Chile, Vietnam and the United Kingdom took the floor.

According to Vincent Joli-Coeur, Chairman of the Board of Directors, "The year 2020 promises to be exciting at the level of green infrastructure in Canada." "The infrastructure world has a crucial role to play in terms of both mitigation and climate adaptation" added the President and Chief Executive Officer Roger Légaré.

GREAT COUNCIL PARTNERS GO "GREEN"

During our 11th edition of the Grand Forum, we were able to appreciate the involvement of the Grand Partners of the Council in many eco-friendly projects.

Let us highlight the fantastic tool that represents the Canadian Infrastructure Bank (CIB) to generate economic growth in this area by investing in new infrastructure in collaboration with the private and public sectors.

In recent months, this Crown corporation, which has a mandate to invest in green infrastructure, has announced its participation in no less than 7 major projects across the country.

Each of these projects has environmental benefits. In Quebec, we have the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), the high frequency train between the cities of Quebec and Toronto and the port terminal at Contrecoeur. All combine economic growth with a reduction in greenhouse gases.

In Ontario, one of CIB's investments will ensure safe and sustainable access to drinking water and wastewater treatment. In addition, CIB is heavily involved in developing projects in Western Canada to produce clean energy in the country.

The Infrastructure Council warmly welcomes its complicity with the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and recognizes the success of this young Crown corporation. It plays a central role in financing our infrastructure while preserving what we cherish most: our environment.

QUEBEC, EPICENTER OF MAJOR PROJECTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE

The Infrastructure Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the development of alternative and conventional financing infrastructure projects in Canada and around the world.

The Council acts as a center of expertise and reflection on the ways in which these innovative projects and knowledge exchange sites with international reach are realized.

SOURCE Infrastructure Council

For further information: Laura Point, 514-875-6776, Info@conseildesinfrastructures.com

