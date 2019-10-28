Cleantech Export Week: An event for Canada's cleantech innovators and their vast ecosystem of supports

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) is happy to announce its annual Cleantech Export Week is back, beginning November 4.

With climate change at the forefront of the global environmental crisis, Canadian cleantech companies and their ongoing successes are vital. This event was conceived in 2017, in an effort to create a space where Canada's cleantech ecosystem – startups and established businesses, individuals and partners, the private and public organizations offering support – could discuss how financing solutions and exporting can ensure Canada's share of the global cleantech market continues to grow.

Within the first three quarters of 2019, EDC facilitated close to $1.9 billion of business in the clean technology sector, serving more than 210 customers.

"It's a privilege to be hosting this event for the third consecutive year," said Carl Burlock, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at EDC. "There is no shortage of talent within our borders, and we want to make sure all the players driving Canada's strong reputation in the cleantech space understand how to tap into the significant demand that exists outside our borders."

The growing opportunities in the market cannot be overstated. A 2018 report from the Ottawa-based Smart Prosperity Institute found the global cleantech industry will be worth $2.2 trillion by 2022, with an estimated $3.6 trillion of investment available worldwide between 2018 and 2030.

Similarly, a World Bank report last year found the Paris Agreement opened almost $23 trillion in opportunities for climate-related investments in emerging markets between now and 2030.

Throughout Cleantech Export Week, EDC and its partners in the cleantech ecosystem will be sharing experiences and expertise with the Canadians creating, developing and commercializing clean technologies. These partners include Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), the Trade Commissioner Service (TCS), MaRS, Écotech Québec, Foresight, CleanTech North, ACTia, and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) among others.

"There are a few things we are certain of when it comes to Canadian cleantech: we know there is vast talent, we know there are innovative technologies, we know there are challenges tapping into international opportunities and we know many companies have succeeded in spite of those hurdles," said Dan Mancuso, Senior Vice President of Financing and Investments at EDC. "What we're aiming for with this event is to highlight and demystify the solutions so Canada can achieve even greater international success in this vital sector."

Today, there are more than 850 companies in Canada's cleantech sector. Together, they're accountable for revenues of more than $13 billion and employing more than 55,000 people.

EDC, which is the largest Canadian financier for cleantech companies, has also provided support through market knowledge and matchmaking introductions to some of the biggest projects and companies worldwide.

Schedule of Events:

Monday, November 4: Cleantech Export Forum at the MaRS Discovery District

EDC's 2019 Cleantech Export Week kicks off with a panel of business leaders who took home Export Star awards in 2018 or 2017. These companies will share details of their journey since winning.

Later, EDC's Chief Economist Peter Hall will deliver a talk about the economic outlook as it relates to cleantech. The day will cap off by revealing this year's Export Stars and Ones to Watch, a Walrus Talk featuring speakers from different backgrounds but all focusing on the future of cleantech. Finally, MaRS CEO, Yung Wu, will wrap up the event and open up a reception.

Tuesday, November 5: Meet some of the Women Leaders in Cleantech

Both panels on Day 2 of Cleantech Export Week will feature some of the best and brightest women of the cleantech and financing worlds.

The first panel will focus on how to optimize financing for growing companies. In the second panel, EDC's Corporate Lead for the Women in Trade Strategy Jennifer Cooke will moderate a discussion among the semi-finalists from the MaRS Women in Cleantech Challenge, who represent some of the top female cleantech innovators from across Canada.

The day will wrap up with the opportunity for event participants to speak with representatives from EDC and their partners.

Thursday, November 7: Webinar

A live webinar hosted by EDC with insights from the TCS and SDTC will cover a range of topics from international opportunities, support available and how to become investment ready.

Friday, November 8: Social Media

Social media posts on EDC's corporate Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook accounts, will share video interviews of this year's Export Stars and Ones to Watch winners.

