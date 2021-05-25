Cleancult Introduces Zero Waste Cleaning to Canadian Market with Retail Launch

Cleancult has had a powerful, measureable impact in the United States that it hopes to replicate and expand on in Canada. For example, the brand has offset 1,200 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to date, and can save an average household from tossing 44 lbs. of plastic into the environment each year. Cleancult's products feature plant-based cleaning formulas for every room of the home, including All Purpose Cleaner, Liquid Hand Soap, Liquid Laundry Detergent, Liquid Dish Soap and more. The brand's zero waste innovative refill system is comprised of recyclable, paper-based milk carton refills and stylish, shatter-resistant glass bottles to act as reusable vessels. Cleancult is the only zero waste cleaning brand living on shelves in Canada, and the products are now available in over 150 Canadian retail doors, at Peavey and TSC Stores and London Drugs locations, as well as through online marketplaces including Well.ca and Amazon.ca.

"We're so proud to expand our retail footprint and make our products available for Canadian consumers," said Ryan Lupberger, Co-Founder and CEO of Cleancult. "Canada has been a pioneer in sustainability and reducing the use of disposable plastics, and we're thrilled that these retailers remain committed to offering consumers accessible, zero waste solutions. We look forward to further developing Cleancult's brand presence throughout the Canadian marketplace, and for more consumers to try our products and reduce their carbon footprints in the process."

The brand's expanded availability into the Canadian market reflects the country's ongoing dedication to reducing single-use plastics, with retailers continuing to make zero waste solutions a priority. The partnership with retailers like London Drugs, for example, is natural for both brands as the chain has a substantial four-pillar approach to sustainability, which includes waste reduction, energy and operations, upstream purchasing and communication and education, along with a Responsible Purchasing Policy. Similarly, as Cleancult continues to grow, it also remains committed to offsetting its own carbon emissions through its partnership with Carbonfund.org, which makes product shipments sustainable and carbon-neutral.

For more information on Cleancult, visit www.cleancult.com.

About Cleancult

Cleancult is the most sustainable cleaning system from start to finish. Founded with the promise to redefine clean, Cleancult offers a revolutionary zero-waste refillable system for its high efficacy plant-delivered formulas. With irresistible natural scents, Cleancult is packaged in sustainable milk-cartons and non-disposable bottles that are shatter-resistant. Cleancult is the only company in the world that has mastered putting soap into milk cartons without leaking. Manufactured in the USA, they use no-nonsense ingredients, powered by the anti-fungal properties of coconuts and supplemented by the scent of essential oils. The brand is composed of a team of PhD. scientists based in San Juan, Puerto Rico that are responsible for its research and development and have dug deep to find natural ingredients that are tough on grit and grime, but easy on the environment. In partnerships with Carbonfund.org, they work to reduce carbon emissions. In 2019, Cleancult received a carbon offset certificate by the Fund confirming they had reduced 144 tons of CO2 emissions. As seen on the Today Show, CNN, Fast Company, Glamour, Real Simple, Parents Magazine, Health Magazine, and more. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to redefine clean, visit their website at www.cleancult.com or @Cleancult.

