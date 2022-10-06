Award acknowledges the Corporation's leadership in reducing emissions and contributing to Canada's clean economy

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - President and CEO Doug Ettinger, on behalf of Canada Post employees across the country, is honoured to accept a Canada's Clean50 award for leadership in reducing emissions and greening the Corporation's operations.

The award recognizes the enhancement of the Corporation's measurement and disclosures, submission of targets to the Science-Based Targets initiative, and investment of $1 billion to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. The 2023 award also noted the Corporation's plan to transform its fleet of 14,000 vehicles to electric by 2040, build new net-zero carbon buildings, and green its real estate portfolio.

Quote from Doug Ettinger , President and CEO, Canada Post:

"Focused on the needs of our customers and the country we serve, Canada Post is undergoing a comprehensive transformation defined by our new purpose: A Stronger Canada – Delivered. We're doing everything we can to meet the evolving expectations of Canadians. When it comes to climate change, we recognize the need to mobilize and accelerate action – for ourselves, our families and future generations. While we're still in the early stages, it's a real honour to receive this recognition. It reflects some of the progress we've made in our commitment to reach net zero by 2050. Most of all, it's a true reflection of a national team effort. Our dedicated people across the country are working hard on greening our buildings and operations, and our plan to transform our fleet to electric by 2040."

Quote from Gavin Pitchford , CEO, Delta Management Group:

"Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past two years. Doug Ettinger was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well-qualified nominees."

Canada's Clean50 Awards are listed at clean50.com.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations: 613-734-8888, [email protected]