Claudio Aprile and Nick Di Donato Join Together to Open Xango in the Heart King West

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Hospitality icon Nick Di Donato of the Liberty Entertainment Group and celebrated Chef Claudio Aprile (MasterChef Canada) join together to open Xango, located in the heart of Toronto's vibrant King West neighborhood. Xango's global cuisine will serve fresh bright flavours in a contemporary and eclectic setting.

Xango's menu focuses on Latin cuisine, twisting Latin and Asian flavours to create a breakthrough restaurant experience that encompasses both authentic dishes and inspired new favourites. Each dish will play on a multitude of colours and flavours that merge together two of the world's most intriguing cuisines. Inspired by the authentic taste of Nikkei cuisine, an evolution of Japanese-Peruvian cuisines, the menu will showcase a culmination of dishes highlighting various techniques including fresh ceviches, handmade sushi and robatayaki. Dishes on the menu include Tempura Shishito Peppers, Chifa Croquettes, Yellowtail Sushi with Jalapeño, Halibut Ceviche and Whole Fried Branzino.

Chef de Cuisine Ivan Bailey will play an integral role in the kitchen, having spent several months working closely with Chef Aprile to create the menu for Xango. Together they have designed a menu of bold flavours inspired by their shared heritage and commitment to fresh raw ingredients. Both Claudio (Uruguay) and Ivan (Peru) are of Latin American decent and have strong personal knowledge of authentic Latin cuisine from their childhoods.

Liberty Group's Corporate Bar Manager and Mixologist Oliver Stern, has created an expansive list of signature cocktails for Xango. Drinks include the Everything Nice, a fresh and fiery cocktail made with Tromba, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Lime, Agave; and the Smoke & Sunshine, which mixes Tequila, Mezcal, Lime, Falernum and Spiced Pineapple. The bar menu is a delicious mix of spirits and signature cocktails, with a focus on tequila, mescal and pisco.

Like the food, the space itself is both bold and vibrant and an eclectic mix of cultures. The visionary behind this truly unique space is Liberty Entertainment Group VP and Creative Director, Nadia Di Donato. Mrs. Di Donato has been instrumental in creating individually unique design approaches for each of the Liberty Group properties. With particular attention to detail, she has established the Liberty Entertainment Group facilities as the most creatively themed venues in Toronto and Miami.

The restaurant boasts several uniquely designed spaces: the main dining room which seats 70, the lounge which seats 40, and the private dining room which seats 18. The main dining room features expansive colorful artwork and custom lighting fixtures. Xango fuses natural raw materials such as wood beams and exposed brick walls with contemporary art inspired by urban culture. The space is designed to evoke a sense of playfulness for a truly unique dining experience.

The table settings are made complete with hand painted Tromba Tequila bottles with original artwork by Toronto born artist, Daniel Mazzone.

Xango is the final phase of the redevelopment of the space at 461 King St West, which also houses Arcane - Toronto's premier nightlife and private event hosting space.

The restaurant is located at 461 King St West.

Dinner will be served daily, as of September 18th, from 5pm.

To make a reservation, book online or call 416.598.4730

Xango

461 King St West, Toronto ON

Tel: 416.598.4730 Email: info@xangotoronto.com

www.xangotoronto.com

About Claudio Aprile

One of Canada's most celebrated and visionary chefs, Claudio Aprile was born in Uruguay, grew up in Toronto, and has travelled, lived, and worked internationally. He has spent his professional life in kitchens working through the ranks becoming the successful restaurateur that he is today. Throughout his 30+ year career, Aprile has passed through some of the most renowned kitchens around the globe. Bali Sugar in London earned him outstanding reviews as a young executive chef where he received local and international critical acclaim. On returning to Toronto in 2000, Aprile cemented that reputation at Senses in Toronto, where he wowed critics and diners alike with his innovative use of experimental cooking techniques. Since 2014, Aprile has appeared as a judge on the highly successful MasterChef Canada series on CTV.

About Liberty Entertainment Group

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto and Miami's restaurant, nightlife and special event experience. As developers and operators of numerous landmark establishments the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. Liberty Entertainment Group continues to gain success and acknowledgment for developing an impressive roster of unique venues. These venues include Toronto's premier special event facilities; Casa Loma, Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and Rosewater Room. Liberty Entertainment Group is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango and three Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, Yonge St and Yorkville), as well as the city's most vibrant nightlife spaces – Arcane and Spice. In addition, Liberty Entertainment Group operates several international properties including the Coral Gables Country Club and Cibo Wine Bar in Coral Gables, Florida. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A list celebrities, sports personalities and industry leaders. www.libertygroup.com

