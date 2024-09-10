TIOHTIÀ:KE, QC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples, the Quebec multidisciplinary designer and visual artist Jean-Claude Poitras C. M., O.Q., ChoM, and LaSalle College are proud to announce a partnership through the multidisciplinary fashion project "Jean-Claude Poitras Meets with Indigenous Peoples" presented by KWE.

For this project, the internationally renowned fashion designer Jean-Claude Poitras will work alongside other multidisciplinary artists from the 11 indigenous nations in Quebec as they revisit four of his vintage creations. Jean-Claude Poitras and his assistant Frédéric Limoges, will guide these designers through the process of creating garments inspired by their cultural identity, experience, and artistic universe.

The transformation of these pieces will take place thanks to the support and technical expertise of the LaSalle College's Techno-Espace. It is one of the many creative workshops run by LaSalle College, the country's largest private public-interest college renowned for its fashion programs and networks.

The 11 creations will be presented at two fashion shows. The first of which will occur in Tiohtià:ke (Montreal) on May 15, 2025, during the LaSalle College Signature Fashion Show. The second show will be open to the public as part of the KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples' festival in Quebec City in June 2025. The 11 pieces will also be featured in temporary exhibitions across six regions in Quebec, from July 2025 to March 2026.

"It is an honour to confirm this partnership, which allows First Nations and Inuit artists to highlight their cultural identity through clothing transformation. The value placed on each designer's heritage and knowledge is what drives this project. Thanks to the mentoring, coaching, and collaboration of both Mr. Poitras and LaSalle College, we have been able to contribute to KWE's mission of creating the much-needed rapprochement between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples," says Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL, Chairperson of KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples and instigator of the project with Jean-Claude Poitras.

"For decades, I have dreamed about growing closer to Indigenous peoples. This visionary and inspiring project fits perfectly with my unconventional approach to decompartmentalize creative disciplines and my desire to unite people, guide them, share knowledge, and spread the word. In this age of co-creation, this unprecedented collaboration with multidisciplinary artists is a gateway to meaning and emotion" said Jean-Claude Poitras.

"This initiative is perfectly aligned with the sustainable development approach advocated by LaSalle College in its Fashion Design and Fashion Marketing courses. While we already collaborate with several companies to give a second life to thousands of garments destined for landfill sites, thanks in part to the SGNTR upcycled collection designed by students, Jean-Claude Poitras' original idea will perhaps inspire other designers to consider similar projects" concluded Andrew McNally, Dean of Fashion at LaSalle College.

The First Nations and Inuit designers are :

Allan and Christian Nabinacaboo (Naskapi)

(Naskapi) Christine Sioui Wawanoloath (W8banaki)

Craig Commanda (Anishinaabe)

(Anishinaabe) Dave Jenniss (Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk)

(Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk) Deborah Ratt (Cree)

(Cree) Eruoma Awashish (Atikamekw)

Julie Grenier (Inuk)

(Inuk) Leilani Shaw (Kanien'kehá:ka)

(Kanien'kehá:ka) Marjolaine McKenzie (Innu)

(Innu) Marilou Bastien (Wendat)

(Wendat) Quentin Condo (Mi'kmaq)

The project will be presented by KWE and Jean-Claude Poitras during Montreal Fashion Week, as part of the Collectif Autochtone's first participation, on September 20 at 10:00 am at the Palais des Congrès.

This project was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Quebec government.

