MONTREAL, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced that Claude Gagnon, President, Operations, BMO Financial Group, Quebec, intends to retire as of October 31. Further, Grégoire Baillargeon, currently Managing Director and Co-Head, BMO Capital Markets, Quebec, will become President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec, effective November 1, 2022.

"I would like to recognize Claude Gagnon's exceptional contribution to the Bank over the past 47 years," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "Claude has strengthened the bank's leadership position in Quebec and has ensured we have the opportunity to move to even greater heights over the long term. He will be greatly missed."

"I thank my many colleagues with whom we accomplished so much over the course of my tenure at BMO," said Mr. Gagnon. "It has been a real honour to have been able to pursue the legacy of the late Jacques Ménard and be part of such an accomplished team.

"I am especially proud of our progress in supporting Indigenous communities, particularly our outreach to Indigenous leaders in partnership with chambers of commerce throughout Quebec to help support regional economic development," continued Mr. Gagnon. "Helping BMO realize its Purpose of Boldly Growing the Good in business and life has been one of my greatest sources of pride."

Over the course of his extensive career, Mr. Gagnon has held several key positions in the personal and private banking sectors, leading sales teams, financial services and investment activities, as well as business development, where he oversaw a large team of investment specialists and implemented business growth strategies within this vast distribution network.

Mr. Baillargeon joined BMO over 17 years ago and boasts an impressive track record, client-focused vision and business leadership skills that will serve him well in his role driving economic and social impact in Quebec. Mr. Baillargeon will also assume the role of Vice Chair, working with Capital Markets to maintain and build deep client relationships and supporting the growth and development of all the bank's activities across the province.

"An energetic, passionate leader, Grégoire's impressive track record during the time he has overseen our Investment Banking activities in Quebec bodes well for a successful future in his new role," noted Mr. White. "Not only is Grégoire a trusted advisor to our corporate clients in a wide range of economic sectors, he is also engaged in social causes that address inequality of opportunity and eliminate barriers to full economic inclusion. I have full confidence in Grégoire and his ability to pilot the bank's continued success, together with our leadership team in Quebec."

"I am thrilled and honoured by the opportunity to lead BMO to new heights in the province and would like to thank Claude for his incredible leadership and support," said Grégoire Baillargeon. "I look forward to working closely with our exceptional leaders and teams across all business lines to continue enabling winning performance and long-term success for our clients and stakeholders in Quebec."

Photos and biographical notes for Mr. Gagnon and Mr. Baillargeon are available here.

