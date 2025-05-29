CLASS ACTION UPDATE

PERTH, Australia, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (Paladin) refers to its announcement dated 16 April 2025 regarding a class action proceeding in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Paladin has become aware that another class action law firm intends to file proceedings against Paladin in the Supreme Court of Victoria involving similar claims to the existing class action proceedings except that the allegations relate to the period between 27 June 2024 and 25 March 2025.

Paladin intends to strongly defend any proceedings in relation to these matters, if they are commenced

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

