CLASS ACTION UPDATE
News provided byPaladin Energy Ltd
May 29, 2025, 02:51 ET
PERTH, Australia, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (Paladin) refers to its announcement dated 16 April 2025 regarding a class action proceeding in the Supreme Court of Victoria.
Paladin has become aware that another class action law firm intends to file proceedings against Paladin in the Supreme Court of Victoria involving similar claims to the existing class action proceedings except that the allegations relate to the period between 27 June 2024 and 25 March 2025.
Paladin intends to strongly defend any proceedings in relation to these matters, if they are commenced
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.
For further information contact:
|
Investor Relations
Head Office
Paula Raffo
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +61 8 9423 8100
|
Canada
Bob Hemmerling
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +1 250-868-8140
|
Media
Head Office
Anthony Hasluck
Paladin Corporate Affairs
T: +61 438 522 194
|
Canada
Ian Hamilton, Partner
FGS Longview
T: +1 905-399-6591
SOURCE Paladin Energy Ltd
Share this article