PERTH, Australia, June 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) (OTCQX: PALAF) (Paladin or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele Buchignani as independent non-executive director of the Company.

View PDF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (CNW Group/Paladin Energy Ltd)

Ms Buchignani is an experienced non-executive director who has extensive senior level expertise in Canada and globally in law, finance, private equity, strategy, executive compensation, compliance and risk management. In her executive career, Michele held senior roles with CIBC World Markets, Ontario's Teacher Pension Plan and a number of major law firms in Canada and Australia.

Based in Vancouver, Ms Buchignani's Board and advisory roles have covered a diverse range of public, private and not-for-profit organisations, including TSX-listed Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, TSX Trust Company, a federally regulated trust company, Nasdaq-listed Westport Fuel Systems and others.

Paladin Chair Cliff Lawrenson said "Since the acquisition of Fission Uranium we have been focused on bringing a resident Canadian independent non-executive director onto the Paladin Energy Board. Michele's knowledge of the Canadian business environment and public companies, along with her extensive experience as a strategic business leader, will be valuable as we progress development of our Patterson Lake South Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin."

Ms Buchignani's appointment to the Paladin Board is effective 30 June 2025 and election by shareholders will be sought at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

SOURCE Paladin Energy Ltd

