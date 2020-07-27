Class Action On Behalf Of Canadian Hotels

Lerners LLP launches proposed Class Action against Aviva Insurance

LONDON, ON and TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Lerners LLP has filed a proposed class action against Aviva Insurance Company of Canada on behalf of hotels across Canada whose insurance coverage for loss of business income relating to COVID-19 has been denied by Aviva. Several hotel chains are affected, including Best Western, Home 2 by Hilton and Hampton Inn.

This applies to all hotels who were insured under a commercial insurance policy issued by Aviva pursuant to the Hotel Program. The action alleges that Aviva is in breach of contract when it denied the hotels' loss of business income coverage after the Federal and provincial governments declared states of emergency, restricting their business, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The proposed action claims for payment of loss of business income damages to those hotels with the Aviva policy.

Owners and management of hotels with an insurance policy issued by Aviva that were denied loss of business income coverage should contact Anthony Bedard at [email protected] or 519.640.6337.

More information can be obtained on our website.

About Lerners LLP

Lerners LLP has grown to become one of Southwestern Ontario's largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Strathroy and Owen Sound. Ours is a history of 90 years of successful client service and representation and today we are more than 120 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience.

SOURCE Lerners LLP

For further information: Anthony Bedard, Partner | Lawyer, 519.640.6337 / [email protected]; For Media Inquiries: Orna Dobner, Chief Marketing Officer, 416.601.2393 / [email protected]

