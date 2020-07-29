Class action filed in relation to vision issues linked to Elmiron prescription drugs

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP has filed a proposed class action regarding Elmiron, an oral medication approved to treat interstitial cystitis ("IC"), which is a chronic condition causing bladder pressure, bladder pain, and pelvic pain. Siskinds' Québec-based affiliate, Siskinds Desmeules, also filed a similar action on behalf of Québec residents.

The proposed actions allege that the long-term use of Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate) is linked to vision issues, specifically a novel and progressive eye disorder impacting the part of the retina that allows for highly sensitive, accurate vision. The alleged eye problems include blurry vision, muted colours, difficulty reading, and difficulty adjusting and seeing in different lighting conditions. The actions allege that the makers of Elmiron failed to adequately warn users and their health care providers that the use of Elmiron increases the risk of vision loss.

Together, the actions seek to advance claims on behalf of all Canadians suffering vision loss resulting from their use of prescription Elmiron to treat interstitial cystitis.

"Elmiron is used by hundreds of thousands of Canadians, the majority of whom are women, in the management of interstitial cystitis," said Jill McCartney, a partner practicing Health Law Litigation with Siskinds LLP. "Elmiron, which is often used long-term, has been linked to permanent vision loss. These vision impairments significantly impact the quality of life for the Canadians that have suffered these injuries."

Individuals who have used Elmiron and have suffered vision issues are encouraged to visit www.siskinds.com/elmiron, email [email protected] or call 1-800-461-6166. Quebec residents should contact Siskinds Desmeules by phone at 418-694-2009 or by email at [email protected]

For further information: Media Contacts: Jill S. McCartney, [email protected], Tel: 519.660.7858, Fax: 519.660.7859; For French language inquiries: Caroline Perrault, [email protected], Tel: 418.694.2009, Fax: 418.694.0281

