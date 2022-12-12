CLASS ACTION - CIBC MORTGAGES PREPAYMENT CHARGE (IRD)

An action was brought by a Quebec resident against CIBC in connection with the calculation based on an Interest Rate Differential (" IRD ") of certain prepayment charges on mortgages on properties located in the province of Quebec, in S.C.M. file no. 500-06-000930-186, district of Montreal (the " Class Action "). The Court authorized the Class Action on July 19, 2019, and the parties have since agreed to settle the case.

If you are a Class Member, you are automatically included in the Class Action and do not need to take any further steps right now to participate. If you are eligible to receive compensation, you will be required to submit a claims form if and after the Court approves the Settlement described below.

The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by CIBC. In return for the payment of the Settlement, the Settlement provides that the claims of all Class Members asserted or which could have been asserted in the Class Action will be fully and finally released. The Settlement is subject to approval of the court, and Class Members have a right to object to the Settlement.

At the Settlement approval hearing, Class Counsel will ask the court to approve their legal fees of $900,000 plus taxes, plus their disbursements and other expenses of up to $100,000 plus taxes. If approved, Class Counsel's fees and disbursements will be paid from the Settlement amount.

The Settlement also provides that Class Members who prepaid their mortgage due to special circumstances, namely the death of a co-borrower, the divorce from a co-borrower or an incapacitating illness within 36 months prior to the prepayment will not be subject to the $3,000 limit.

CIBC has agreed to pay the total amount of $3 million in settlement of the Class Action (the " Settlement "). The Settlement provides for pro rata cash payments to each eligible claimant up to a limit of $3,000, depending on when they borrowed money and prepaid their mortgage loan, the amount of their prepayment charges, as well as on the total number of eligible claimants who will file a claim. The $3,000 limit is a maximum and the settlement payments could be less depending on, amongst other things, the number of claimants.

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT ME AND WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?