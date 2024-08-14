VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP today announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia certified a class action against Syngenta AG and certain of its subsidiaries. The class action arises out of allegations that exposure to herbicides containing the active ingredient paraquat can cause Parkinson's disease. The decision is reported at Gionet v. Syngenta, 2024 BCSC 1440.

The evidence filed by the plaintiffs on the certification application included, among other things, a collection of internal corporate documents dating back decades, and expert evidence from internationally renowned experts in neurology and epidemiology. The Superior Court of Québec has already allowed a parallel class action to proceed on behalf of individuals in that province.

The British Columbia Court defined the class to include individuals in Canada, outside of Québec, who:

(a) have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after using (i.e. applying, mixing, loading, and/or flagging) Gramoxone Products during any time after July 1, 1963; or

(b) are the living spouse, child, grandchild, parent, grandparent or sibling of a Class Member.

The "Gramoxone Products" are defined to include: (i) Gramoxone Liquid Herbicide with Wetting Agent; (ii) Gramoxone PDQ Liquid non-selective herbicide; (iii) Sweep No-Till Herbicide; (iv) Gramoxone 200 SL; (v) Paraquat Technical; and (vi) Paraquat Dichloride Manufacturing Concentrate. The registration numbers of these products are 8661, 25448, 15843, 33125, 21247, and 21273, respectively.

Individuals who fall within this class definition, or know someone who does, should email [email protected] or call 1.800.461.6166.

If you wish to receive updates on this prospective class action, we encourage you to complete the information form on our website at siskinds.com/class-action/paraquat, by clicking "Join".

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations.

