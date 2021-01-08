TORONTO and QUEBEC, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - An Ontario resident has started a proposed class action in Quebec against Montreal-based company MindGeek alleging that it has profited off of child sexual abuse material and non-consensual content since 2007.

The case brought by Siskinds, Desmeules Advocats, s.e.n.c.r.l. in collaboration with Sotos Class Actions, alleges that MindGeek, the parent company of the popular pornography website Pornhub, illegally disseminated intimate videos and photos including depictions of child sexual abuse, sexual assault of adults, as well as intimate images of adults who did not consent to the public dissemination of their images.

According to the application for authorization to institute the class action, MindGeek is alleged to have monetized unverified user content while failing to employ enough properly trained content moderators to review images on its website, and having no or inadequate policies and procedures to screen and remove all abuse and non-consensual content that was uploaded by unverified users.

The class action seeks a minimum of $600 million in compensation for all persons worldwide who, since 2007, had intimate videos or photos (including child sexual abuse material, images of sexual assault and non-consensual intimate images) posted without their consent to a website owned or operated by one of the MindGeek entities, either directly or indirectly.

More information on the lawsuit may be found on the Siskinds Desmeules Advocats and Sotos Class Actions' websites.

SOURCE Sotos Class Actions

For further information: Media Contacts: For English language media inquiries: Louis Sokolov [email protected], 416-875-8715; For French language media inquiries: Caroline Perrault [email protected], 418-694-2009

Related Links

https://sotosclassactions.com/

