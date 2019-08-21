Class Action Alleges Cheating on Ford Fuel Economy Tests

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - An Ontario resident has started a proposed class action against Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and Ford Motor Company alleging that Ford misrepresented the fuel economy and emissions on certain Ford vehicles.

The Statement of Claim, brought by Sotos Class Actions, alleges that Ford misrepresented the fuel economy testing on the Ford F-150 (model years 2018-2019) and the 2019 Ford Ranger. As a result, these vehicles showed fuel economy and emissions ratings superior to those vehicles' actual fuel economy and emissions on the road. The claim alleges that the affected vehicles consume approximately 10-15% more fuel than represented by Ford. As a result, the affected vehicles cost more to operate over their lifetime and spew more pollutants into the environment.

The allegations in the claim stem from an announcement by Ford that in 2018 some Ford employees raised a concern regarding the analytical modeling that is part of Ford's fuel economy and emissions compliance process. Ford has reported the issue to US regulatory authorities. The US Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the matter.

According to the claim, Ford's alleged conduct breached federal and provincial consumer protection legislation and other Canadian laws and regulations.

"Ford's alleged conduct, if proven, breaches the trust and confidence of Canadian consumers who rely on automakers to honestly and accurately estimate their vehicles' fuel economy so that they can make an informed decision about what vehicle to buy. Fuel economy is not only a significant economic consideration for vehicle purchasers, it also reflects the environmental impact of the vehicles," said David Sterns of Sotos Class Actions.

If you purchased or leased a Ford F-150 (model years 2018-2019) or a 2019 Ford Ranger, please find more information on the lawsuit on Sotos Class Actions' website.

